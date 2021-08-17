PharmD Live® Announces August 30 Deadline for WeFunder Investment Round
The $1,000,000 "August Angel Round" closes as PharmD Live continues its rapid growth.
Washington, DC, August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PharmD Live®, the pharmacist-led telehealth company focused on reducing adverse drug effects, announced the final deadline of its Angel Round of investment through the WeFunder platform for August 30, 2021.
“We are excited by the response of investors who believe in our vision that telehealth solutions can improve the lives of millions of patients with multiple chronic diseases,” said PharmD Live CEO Dr. Cynthia Nwaubani BCGP, CMTM. “With our Angel Round of funding coming to a close very soon, we invite investors who want to be part of an exciting transformation of healthcare to join us by visiting our WeFunder site.”
PharmD Live released a set of facts for potential investors as the Angel Round of Investment has the most favorable terms for investors. After reaching the $1,000,000 goal of the Angel Round, PharmD Live will begin the Series A Round of funding.
PharmD Live has also been recognized recently by StartUs Insights as a Top Post-Acute Care Solutions impacting Healthcare, and Johnson and Johnson as one of the top 12 healthcare start-up companies shaping the future of telehealth.
About PharmD Live
PharmD Live® is a telehealth solution company with a nationwide network of clinical pharmacists and AI-driven technology capable of identifying, predicting and preventing medication risks and gaps in care. PharmD Live’s personalized and proactive care delivery model is designed to improve patient outcomes, drive clinical efficiency and increase value-based profitability.
Visit us at www.wefunder.com/pharmdlive.
Contact
PharmD Live
Robert Bozzuto
717-418-8485
www.pharmdlive.com
