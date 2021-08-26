Final PharmD Live® WeFunder Investment Round Closes August 30
Most Favorable Investor Terms Available Until the "August Angel Round" Close
Washington, DC, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PharmD Live®, the pharmacist-led telehealth company focused on reducing adverse drug effects, will be open on the WeFunder platform only through August 30, 2021.
“Closing the Angel Round is the latest milestone for our rapidly growing telehealth company that is focused on saving lives,” said PharmD Live CEO Dr. Cynthia Nwaubani BCGP, CMTM. “PharmD Live is partnering with more providers and adding patients day after day. Our WeFunder site traffic has exceeded expectations and we are excited for the final group of Angel investors to join us in transforming the booming chronic care management sector.”
PharmD Live has also been recognized recently by StartUs Insights as a Top Post-Acute Care Solutions impacting Healthcare, and Johnson and Johnson as one of the top 12 healthcare start-up companies shaping the future of telehealth.
About PharmD Live
PharmD Live® is a telehealth solution company with a nationwide network of clinical pharmacists and AI-driven technology capable of identifying, predicting and preventing medication risks and gaps in care. PharmD Live’s personalized and proactive care delivery model is designed to improve patient outcomes, drive clinical efficiency and increase value-based profitability.
Visit us at www.wefunder.com/pharmdlive.
