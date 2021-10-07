PharmD Live® Highlights Partnership with Arrow Medical Internal Medicine and Primary Care
Partnership with Top Physician Group highlights PharmD Live’s growth into Arizona.
Washington, DC, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PharmD Live®, the pharmacist-led telehealth company focused on reducing adverse drug effects, is highlighting Arrow Medical as a new healthcare partner.
PharmD Live is a telehealth company founded and managed by clinical pharmacists on disease and medication management solutions and addressing disease care gaps. Medication misuse, underuse, and overuse can be life-threatening to patients and accounts for $300 billion in healthcare costs nationally. PharmD Live’s partners see an increase in Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services quality measures, a decrease in cost of care, less provider burnout and, most importantly, patients who are healthier.
“We are very excited to partner with the outstanding team at Arrow Medical,” said PharmD Live President and CEO Dr. Cynthia Nwaubani, BCGP, CMTM. “The partnership between PharmD Live and Arrow Medical will show how telehealth solutions can be the best personalized care to manage multiple chronic diseases. PharmD Live’s 24-7 access to clinical pharmacists will be an important patient resource for those served at Arrow Medical.”
“Everyday Arrow Medical starts with one focus, our patients,” said Dr. Oyesii Arojojoye of Arrow Medical. “Partnerships with companies like PharmD Live help improve our services and deal with medication issues facing our most vulnerable patients.”
“Chronic care management and value-based health care are the way of the future for our Medicare patients,” said Dr. Rasheedat Abdul-Azeez of Arrow Medical. “By embracing what is both good for our patients and good for our practice, we will serve the Valley with the highest level of care.”
PharmD Live has also been recognized recently by StartUs Insights as a Top Post-Acute Care Solutions impacting Healthcare, and Johnson and Johnson as one of the top 12 healthcare start-up companies shaping the future of telehealth.
About PharmD Live
PharmD Live® is a telehealth solution company with a nationwide network of clinical pharmacists and AI-driven technology capable of identifying, predicting and preventing medication risks and gaps in care. PharmD Live’s personalized and proactive care delivery model is designed to improve patient outcomes, drive clinical efficiency and increase value-based profitability.
Visit us at www.pharmdlive.com.
PharmD Live is a telehealth company founded and managed by clinical pharmacists on disease and medication management solutions and addressing disease care gaps. Medication misuse, underuse, and overuse can be life-threatening to patients and accounts for $300 billion in healthcare costs nationally. PharmD Live’s partners see an increase in Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services quality measures, a decrease in cost of care, less provider burnout and, most importantly, patients who are healthier.
“We are very excited to partner with the outstanding team at Arrow Medical,” said PharmD Live President and CEO Dr. Cynthia Nwaubani, BCGP, CMTM. “The partnership between PharmD Live and Arrow Medical will show how telehealth solutions can be the best personalized care to manage multiple chronic diseases. PharmD Live’s 24-7 access to clinical pharmacists will be an important patient resource for those served at Arrow Medical.”
“Everyday Arrow Medical starts with one focus, our patients,” said Dr. Oyesii Arojojoye of Arrow Medical. “Partnerships with companies like PharmD Live help improve our services and deal with medication issues facing our most vulnerable patients.”
“Chronic care management and value-based health care are the way of the future for our Medicare patients,” said Dr. Rasheedat Abdul-Azeez of Arrow Medical. “By embracing what is both good for our patients and good for our practice, we will serve the Valley with the highest level of care.”
PharmD Live has also been recognized recently by StartUs Insights as a Top Post-Acute Care Solutions impacting Healthcare, and Johnson and Johnson as one of the top 12 healthcare start-up companies shaping the future of telehealth.
About PharmD Live
PharmD Live® is a telehealth solution company with a nationwide network of clinical pharmacists and AI-driven technology capable of identifying, predicting and preventing medication risks and gaps in care. PharmD Live’s personalized and proactive care delivery model is designed to improve patient outcomes, drive clinical efficiency and increase value-based profitability.
Visit us at www.pharmdlive.com.
Contact
PharmD LiveContact
Robert Bozzuto
717-418-8485
www.pharmdlive.com
Robert Bozzuto
717-418-8485
www.pharmdlive.com
Categories