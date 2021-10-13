PharmD Live® Closes “Healthy Aging Month”
Washington, DC, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PharmD Live® ends Healthy Aging Month with a new article from CEO Cynthia Nwaubani, PharmD BCGP CMTM, called “Polypharmacy: The New Senior Health Crisis.” Polypharmacy is the routine and concurrent patient use of five or more medications - including prescription, over-the-counter (OTC), herbals, and supplements. This is the final work of a busy month from PharmD Live - a pharmacist driven, telehealth company.
“Caring for senior patients can be challenging due to multiple chronic conditions requiring complex medication regimens, hence the importance of medication optimization in comprehensive geriatric care to prevent adverse drug events resulting from polypharmacy,” Dr. Nwaubani stated in the article. “When evaluating and caring for an older patient with multiple medications, consider any new symptoms drug-related until proven otherwise. This strategy will help decrease prescribing cascades and other adverse outcomes associated with polypharmacy.”
PharmD Live produced several pieces with important information regarding Healthy Aging Month.
10 Ingredients for Healthy Aging
By Hannah Grice, PharmD
“September is Healthy Aging Month and has been created to bring national awareness to positive aspects of aging. According to the US Census Bureau, in July of 2019, there were more than 54 million people 65 and older living in the U.S.”
Seniors and Their Meds: Top 5 Recommendations on Medication Safety
By Saima Ayub
“Safely managing medications is crucial for senior health. Studies have shown that roughly 90% of older adults aged 65+ take one medicine, 40% take more than five, and 20% take more than ten. The older one gets, the odds of taking more medications increase and can lead to increased side effects and adverse drug interactions.”
Enhancing Medicare Patients’ Quality of Life
“Medicare patients with two or more chronic conditions depend on their primary care provider to lead them to their best health and quality of life. Medicare is now fine-tuning its medical reimbursement models to the quality of care for each patient. MIPS (Merit-based Incentive Payment System) calculates rewards for medical practices, hospitals, and Accountable Care Organizations through multiple criteria. Payment adjustments are measured on these criteria and against peer performance.”
A Healthy Attitude is Ageless
A Conversation with Marshall Eidenberg, DO
“A healthy attitude is ageless. Marshall Eidenberg, DO, regional medical director at PharmD Live, says, “Aging is going to happen if we are lucky enough to live so long. The trick is to become the people we want to be.”
About PharmD Live
PharmD Live’s telehealth solutions rest on a nation-wide network of clinical pharmacists and AI-driven technology capable of identifying, predicting and preventing medication risks and gaps in care. PharmD Live’s personalized and proactive care delivery model is designed to improve patient outcomes and drive clinical efficiency and value-based profitability.
