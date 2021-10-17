The Book of Moron at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, October 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Having been brainwashed by a culture that worships Kardashians over character, delusion over truth and selfies over self-effacement; Dubac begins his journey with one simple question. Who am I? What do I believe? What’s the point? Okay, that’s three questions but suffice to say, he has no answers. Just voices. Inner voices who come to life with precision and wit. One by one they pull him into a hysterical alternative universe of critical thought in search of the bigger picture.
It’s a head trip on a banana peel.
Robert Dubac's The Book of Moron makes its appearance at North Coast Rep for one performance only on October 26 at 7:30pm Tickets priced at $40. Discounts available are on sale now by phone at (858) 481-1055 or online.
It’s a head trip on a banana peel.
Robert Dubac's The Book of Moron makes its appearance at North Coast Rep for one performance only on October 26 at 7:30pm Tickets priced at $40. Discounts available are on sale now by phone at (858) 481-1055 or online.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories