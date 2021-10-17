1000Bulbs.com Urges Everyone to Buy Christmas Lights Before Stock Sells Out
Due to ongoing supply chain issues affecting the entire country, 1000Bulbs.com is urging customers to buy their Christmas lights now while supplies are still available.
Garland, TX, October 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 1000Bulbs.com, America’s largest online lighting retailer, is urging customers to purchase Christmas lighting now while supplies last. Ongoing supply chain issues due to the pandemic have made it difficult for retailers to receive product orders on time. This is leading to shortages of many popular lights, trees, and other holiday decorations. By purchasing your lighting now instead of waiting until closer to the holidays, you are guaranteed to find everything you need.
2020 was a record year for Christmas lighting and decor, with retailers seeing a surge of at least 25% in sales due to the pandemic. With many manufacturers and distributors still in lockdown at the time, stores had difficulty getting stock. This led to many retailers running out early. Sales for this year are already off to a record start. However, the supply chain is struggling to keep up with demand. To further complicate matters, many freight and shipping companies are understaffed and lack the man power to make deliveries to distribution centers, retailers, and customers.
1000Bulbs.com has worked hard to ensure it is fully stocked with Christmas lights ready to ship. “We had a substantial increase in sales last year and sold out,” CEO Kim Pedersen says. “This year, we ordered early and stocked up as much as we could, but with large orders already coming in the demand seems on track to follow last year.” Christmas lights range from LED and incandescent replacement bulbs to stringers and mini lights, all conveniently priced to ensure customers are getting the best deal. Most orders ship within one to two business days. To see the full line of 2021 Christmas products, visit the 1000Bulbs.com website.
About 1000Bulbs.com: 1000Bulbs.com is an award-winning internet-based lighting retailer offering a wide array of products to businesses and homeowners across the US and around the world. Nationally recognized for growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, 1000Bulbs.com is an influential force in the lighting industry.
Contact:
We are available via web, phone, or chat. Call 1-800-624-4488 to speak with one of over 50 certified lighting specialists, or visit our website to order online. Our 205,000 Sq. Ft. warehouse in Mesquite, Texas serves as our central distribution center and offers Will Call pick up.
2020 was a record year for Christmas lighting and decor, with retailers seeing a surge of at least 25% in sales due to the pandemic. With many manufacturers and distributors still in lockdown at the time, stores had difficulty getting stock. This led to many retailers running out early. Sales for this year are already off to a record start. However, the supply chain is struggling to keep up with demand. To further complicate matters, many freight and shipping companies are understaffed and lack the man power to make deliveries to distribution centers, retailers, and customers.
1000Bulbs.com has worked hard to ensure it is fully stocked with Christmas lights ready to ship. “We had a substantial increase in sales last year and sold out,” CEO Kim Pedersen says. “This year, we ordered early and stocked up as much as we could, but with large orders already coming in the demand seems on track to follow last year.” Christmas lights range from LED and incandescent replacement bulbs to stringers and mini lights, all conveniently priced to ensure customers are getting the best deal. Most orders ship within one to two business days. To see the full line of 2021 Christmas products, visit the 1000Bulbs.com website.
About 1000Bulbs.com: 1000Bulbs.com is an award-winning internet-based lighting retailer offering a wide array of products to businesses and homeowners across the US and around the world. Nationally recognized for growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, 1000Bulbs.com is an influential force in the lighting industry.
Contact:
We are available via web, phone, or chat. Call 1-800-624-4488 to speak with one of over 50 certified lighting specialists, or visit our website to order online. Our 205,000 Sq. Ft. warehouse in Mesquite, Texas serves as our central distribution center and offers Will Call pick up.
Contact
1000Bulbs.comContact
Kim Pedersen
1-800-624-4488
www.1000bulbs.com
Kim Pedersen
1-800-624-4488
www.1000bulbs.com
Categories