Bledsoe International Applies Lanco Products to Provide the Best Roof Restoration Systems on the Market Today
Atlanta, GA, October 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lanco building materials have successfully been in use for decades protecting property in the world's harshest environments. Lanco offers a full line of roof coatings specifically designed to restore flat, metal, rubber and asphalt roofs. The unique formulated technology delivers the strongest, most flexible seamless finish for all climates. Businesses and homeowners in addition to thousands of property owners throughout the world have extended the life of their roof and protected it from the elements with Lanco products. Property owners are generating real energy savings and have increased the value of their asset. After many years of hard work and dedication, this family owned company based in Puerto Rico has grown to an international enterprise with manufacturing facilities in the United States, the Caribbean, Central and South America. Lanco has maintained its sense of purpose even though it remains one of the fastest growing paint manufacturers in the world.
Bledsoe International has been an industry leader regarding the application of roof coatings since 1992. The company enjoys an outstanding record serving the residential, commercial and industrial markets. Their roof coating system will immediately stop all leaks, extend the roof life and promote energy-efficiency. Bledsoe has successfully completed projects for Fortune 500 companies, small to medium sized businesses, churches and homeowners throughout the United States. The company celebrated its 50th year in business in 2020. We are pleased and excited to provide Lanco products to our residential and commercial customers.
