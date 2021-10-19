Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Retreat. Recollection. Renewal." by Tracy Okundia
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Retreat. Recollection. Renewal." by Tracy Okundia
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Retreat. Recollection. Renewal.
Written from the perspective of a young woman, Retreat. Recollection. Renewal. is an illustrated compilation of thought-provoking reflections and remarks through which the writer attempts to make sense of her reality and her place in the world by retreating in herself. Having found safety in the blankness of the white page, the writer takes her stance on a broad range of human experiences such as love, nostalgia, loneliness, failure, and personal development and expresses her suppressed emotions and unspoken thoughts. But even at her lowest, while reprimanding herself for her shortcomings, she composes uplifting messages of reassurance and comfort. Thanks to a process of deep recollection, the writer becomes aware of the concept of happiness, which she pursues by developing a renewed, more secure, and more peaceful state of mind.
The world we live in is a scary place, but our minds can be even more frightening. The meditations presented in this book offer a fresh insight not only on how to counter the idea that our wellbeing hinges on transient things, but also on how to make the mind a powerful ally in the pursuit of a happy, simple, yet fulfilled life.
Retreat. Recollection. Renewal. is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 62 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942271
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.4 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09J1MVT2R
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RRR
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
