QCommission Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics CRM
Half Moon Bay, CA, October 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that QCommission now integrates with MS Dynamics CRM.
Microsoft Dynamics CRM is a customer relationship management (CRM) software which focuses mainly on sales, marketing, and service sectors. It is part of the MS Dynamics suite of business applications, and is available as a Cloud and On-Premise installation.
Microsoft supplies a Software Development Kit (SDK) for integrating with Microsoft Dynamics CRM. Use of the MS Dynamics CRM SDK helps make sure that the integration works well with the various versions and models of MS Dynamics CRM. The SDK also ensures that the third-party product is properly authenticated prior getting access to the MS Dynamics CRM data.
QCommission on the other hand, utilizes a technology called QXchange to integrate with other applications including MS Dynamics CRM. Specific Data Access Plug-ins (DAP) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with various data sources. A special DAP for MS Dynamics CRM allows QCommission to exchange data back and forth with MS Dynamics CRM. A unique ability of QXchange is it allows QCommission to access any data object in MS Dynamics CRM including custom objects. This allows for a very flexible integration.
QCommission does a wonderful job calculating individual commissions for sales persons. It brings the calculated data directly to sales people within the MS Dynamics CRM system, or passes through to display more securely. This integration ties the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level.
When asked about QCommission’s integration with MS Dynamics CRM, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to really enhance over time is our integration to many other tools like Salesforce, QuickBooks, Sage, MS Dynamics CRM, and many more. QCommission’s integration with MS Dynamics CRM helps our existing and future customer with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
