MTS' HeIsTheArtist Tops iTunes Electronic Chart with "Sumthin' Sumthin'"
MTS' experimental Christian music artist from New York releases new single, a cover of Maxwell's neosoul classic.
New York, NY, October 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With more than 11,000 monthly listeners and almost 300K streams on Spotify, HeIsTheArtist is making his presence known as one of the most eclectic and experimental artists of 2021. His songs have topped iTunes sales charts around the globe, in no less than 4 genres: Christian, dance, jazz, and r&b. With his latest single, a cover of Maxwell’s neo-soul classic, “Sumthin’ Sumthin’,” HITA has reached the top again, this time, in a 5th genre: Electronic. His October 15th release reached #1 on the Electronic Songs chart in South Africa.
It is not the first cover song by HITA to top the South African charts. His Britney Spears/Snoh Aalegra mash-up, “Sometimes/I Want You Around” hit #1 on the South African jazz songs chart.
“Sumthin’ Sumthin’’ is my 2 track cover single of the classic by Neo-Soul legend Maxwell,” says HeIsTheArtist. “The cover mixes old school neo-soul and smooth jazz with contemporary electronic Instrumentation, while the Disco Funk Version adds a fun disco/funk flavor. This release is meant to get people dancing during this harsh pandemic."
Watch the Official Visualizer video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1PHjSpaLBU.
About HeIsTheArtist: Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D’Angelo.
https://artistecard.com/heistheartist
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist
Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Hefreedmysoul
It is not the first cover song by HITA to top the South African charts. His Britney Spears/Snoh Aalegra mash-up, “Sometimes/I Want You Around” hit #1 on the South African jazz songs chart.
“Sumthin’ Sumthin’’ is my 2 track cover single of the classic by Neo-Soul legend Maxwell,” says HeIsTheArtist. “The cover mixes old school neo-soul and smooth jazz with contemporary electronic Instrumentation, while the Disco Funk Version adds a fun disco/funk flavor. This release is meant to get people dancing during this harsh pandemic."
Watch the Official Visualizer video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1PHjSpaLBU.
About HeIsTheArtist: Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D’Angelo.
https://artistecard.com/heistheartist
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist
Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Hefreedmysoul
Contact
MTS Management GroupContact
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Categories