Mantra Launches Its New Access Control Device BioNIC Fx9 That Blends Face Recognition and Fingerprint Scanning Technology

Mantra Softech, one of the leading biometric manufacturers in India, added BioNIC Fx9 to their wide range of access control devices. The new BioNIC Fx9 is a perfect blend of advanced fingerprint and facial recognition technology, packaged in a state-of-the-art design.