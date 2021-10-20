The Annual Say NO Bullying Festival Goes Virtual with a Huge List of Hollywood Hosts
In honor of National Bullying Prevention Month, the Say NO Bullying Virtual Festival will stream live online on Sunday, October 24th.
New York, NY, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) today announced it will host its 6th Annual Say NO Bullying Virtual Festival on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 3 pm - 5 pm EST. The event will stream live online via Zoom. The virtual event will have more than 20 Hollywood stars as co-hosts – making this the first time in the history of the charitable event. Attendees must RSVP at SayNOBullying.org to obtain the broadcast access link.
“In recognition of National Bullying Prevention Month, the Say NO Bullying Virtual Festival will engage, empower, and educate everyone of all ages,” says Event Producer Daphne Plump of D. Plump Consulting, LLC. “This event has always been known to provide much-needed resources. We are fortunate to have so many participants this year from Hollywood to help spread the message of compassion to a global audience.”
The most commonly reported type of bullying is verbal harassment (79%), followed by social harassment (50%), physical bullying (29%), and cyberbullying. Studies show that 1 in 5 students ages 12-18 has been bullied during the school year. And over 41% of students who reported being bullied at school indicated that they think the bullying would happen again.
This year’s festival will include bully experts Dr. Chad Rose and Thomas Metzinger. Entertainment will be provided by recording artists Scotty Berg, Alex Freeman, and “America’s Got Talent” Ammon & Liahona Olayan.
Special appearances by some of Hollywood’s bully prevention advocates, including (as of October 14, 2021)
David Mazouz Actor, "Gotham"
Janel Parrish Actress, "Pretty Little Liars"
Elias Harger Actor, "Fuller House"
Gregory Jbara Actor, "Blue Bloods"
Miss J Alexander Actor, "America's Next Top Model"
Kelly Jenrette Emmy-nominated actress, "The Handmaid's Tale”
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman Actor, "Unreal"
Rosie Day Actress, "Outlander"
Sean Kanan Actor, "The Bold and the Beautiful"
Lonnie Chavis Actor, "This Is Us"
Forrest Wheeler Actor, "Fresh off the Boat"
Fiona Rene Actress, "Stumptown"
Linsey Godfrey Actress, "The Bold and the Beautiful"
Trinitee Stokes Actress, "KC Undercover"
Craig Bierko Actor, "UnReal"
Victoria Vida Actress, "Project Mc2"
Shea and Sofie Taylor, Actors
Cameron Doan, Miss Teen USA 2021
Aidan Miner Actor, "School of Rock"
For more information about the Say NO Bullying Virtual Festival, visit SayNOBullying.org.
About Say NO Bullying National Program:
Say NO Bullying is a national prevention program designed to educate, advocate and empower. Its mission is to provide resources, education, and engagement. The Say NO Bullying prevention program makes it possible for children, teens, and adults to get empowered to say NO to bullying and YES to putting compassion in action. For more information about Say NO Bullying, visit SayNOBullying.org.
Media Contact
Jeanee’ Brookings
Telephone: 202-425-6549
Email: dplumpconsulting2@gmail.com
About Say NO Bullying National Program:
Say NO Bullying is a national prevention program designed to educate, advocate and empower. Its mission is to provide resources, education, and engagement. The Say NO Bullying prevention program makes it possible for children, teens, and adults to get empowered to say NO to bullying and YES to putting compassion in action. For more information about Say NO Bullying, visit SayNOBullying.org.
