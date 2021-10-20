Wendy Kesslak Earns Luxury Home Marketing Certification
Wendy Kesslak of RE/MAX Alliance Group Named Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and Earns Million Dollar GUILD Recognition.
Siesta Key, FL, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Realtor Wendy Kesslak has earned the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.
She joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed the Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. GUILD recognition is awarded to CLHMS recipients who consistently close sales at or above one million dollars.
“Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of the Institute. “The CLHMS seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional.”
Kesslak greatly enjoys the Siesta Key, Florida, coastal lifestyle and strives to help others "secure their own piece of paradise." A former elementary school teacher in Pennsylvania, she brings a natural ability to relate to others and a strong focus on customer service. She holds a master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Virginia Tech.
Kesslak is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Siesta Key office at 5221 Ocean Boulevard. She can be reached at (941) 321-7484 or Wendy4Siesta@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
