Paula Wehlage Joins the Brewer Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group
Riverview, FL, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Realtor Paula Wehlage has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a member of the Brewer Team. She was formerly with Keller Williams Preferred Realty in Burnsville, Minnesota.
Coming from a teaching background, Wehlage has strong communication, administrative, and rapport-building skills. She brings a sense of confidence to the home buying and selling process.
Wehlage moved to Riverview a year ago with her husband of 32 years, Mark. They have four grown children, one of whom has joined them in Florida. They enjoy long walks, boating, fishing, hiking and family game night. Wehlage has started volunteering with Feeding Tampa Bay and Bell Shoals Church. She has a B.A. in Elementary Education, with additional Special Education licensure, from Augsburg University in Minneapolis.
Wehlage works primarily from the Riverview office at 10012 Water Works Lane, and can be reached at (612) 296-3862 or PaulaWehlageHomes@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
