Strategic Communications Group Introduces Free Content Syndication for B2B Marketers
Content +Insights allows marketers to share blog posts, case studies, white papers, industry research, and other thought leadership content with buyers in business market segments.
McLean, VA, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Strategic Communications Group, Inc. (Strategic) today announced the launch of Content +Insights, a free service for marketers to syndicate thought leadership content with buyers in business market segments, including government, healthcare, financial services, insurance, education, retail, and marketing technology.
A defining trend in business-to-business marketing is the investment companies now make in the creation of content to educate and inform customers and prospects. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this investment, as companies shifted demand generation to digital, online, and social media.
Yet, there are limited offerings to help marketers put thought leadership content in front of buyers in business market segments. Social media advertising with Google, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other platforms can be too broad. Content distribution relationships with traditional publishers is often pricey.
Content +Insights is fast, easy-to-use, and there is no charge to submit content for syndication. More than 40 companies have already used the service, including Archive360, Bright.md, CareCloud, Hyperscience, Presidio Federal, RocketFuel, among others.
“Marketers have done an exceptional job creating thoughtful and educational content to help buyers make a more informed purchase decision,” said Marc Hausman, Strategic’s president and CEO. “The challenge is how to place that content in front of buyers in a way that is targeted by industry segment. That’s what we have with Content +Insights. And there is no cost to submit content for syndication.”
About Strategic
Strategic is a digital media company for the modern marketer. We help business-to-business and public sector-focused companies leverage thought leadership to directly support revenue capture. Our competencies include:
· Content creation
· Digital demand generation
· Custom content campaigns
· Content syndication
· Analytics for sales intelligence
Contact
Strategic Communications Group, Inc.Contact
Marc Hausman
301-538-8100
www.gotostrategic.com
