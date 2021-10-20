Brenda Guy The One Woman Show Earns the Title - Masters Division Champ/1st Place Winner - Talent Quest International
Brenda competes locally in Houston and wins with the opportunity to travel to Laughlin, NV and compete internationally.
Houston, TX, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Brenda is a native Houstonian who performs in Houston and the surrounding areas. She sings a variety of genres ranging from Motown, Country, Blues and Rock n Roll. Brenda competed in Talent Quest International with contestants from all around Texas in the Regional Finals and placed 1st. She won and competed the week of October 11 "internationally" with singers from all around the world in Laughlin, NV. Of course she brought home the win - 2021 Masters Champ.
More about Brenda and her singing/performance background. Born with natural gifts and talent in music, Brenda’s voice has charmed audiences since she belted her first note at the tender age of 9. With a genuine love and thirst for all things music, Brenda devoured multiple genres and perfected her craft in a wide-range of categories from Motown classics and R&B to Country, Pop and Rock & Roll. This has allowed her to entertain and warm the hearts of a broad range of people with diverse backgrounds and musical preferences. She is particularly sought after for evenings and events where party goers prefer a cornucopia of selections from multiple genres.
Brenda Guy
832-212-4778
brendaguy.com
