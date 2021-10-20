Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, etc. Rated R
Line-up includes:
Headliner: Scott Wood
Featured Act: Brian Aprille
Opening Act: Matin Atrushi
Musical Act: Israel Maldonado
Host: MCL
Tuesday Night Comics will occur on November 2, 2021 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit the website to purchase seats.
Line-up includes:
Headliner: Scott Wood
Featured Act: Brian Aprille
Opening Act: Matin Atrushi
Musical Act: Israel Maldonado
Host: MCL
Tuesday Night Comics will occur on November 2, 2021 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit the website to purchase seats.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories