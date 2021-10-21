INSYNC Hackathon 2021- Embracing the Hybrid Hackathon Again
INSYNC once again successfully conducts their annual hackathon for 2021.
Kolkata, India, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- INSYNC hosted its 8th annual Hackathon as a hybrid event from the 24th – 25th of September. The INSYNC Hackathon is a 34 hour-long event that provides a platform for both newcomers and veteran team members to develop a project that helps improve the workflow and growth of the company.
Preparations for the event began in August with polls conducted for the team members to decide from where they wish to participate, either from home, office or as a hybrid of both. On the day of the event, 17 teams comprising more than 100 team members participated in the event, equally from both home and office, making it truly a hybrid event.
The core of the event comprised of Robotic Process Automation, PWA Theme Development, Enhancing PWA features for INSYNC Commerce, Developing in-depth software integrations through APPSeCONNECT, Enabling Digital Commerce, Building analytics for Magento community amongst others.
To ensure all the teams could deliver their projects as best as possible, they were mentored by eight mentors, who were available around to clock to help and guide them.
To decide the winners, a jury of experts across four review panels was assigned to review and guide each team across the different steps of their projects. During the review sessions, all team members joined in, either in person or through a video call to showcase their projects. During every review session, the CEO of INSYNC, Mr. Atul Gupta, was also present to overlook all the projects and encourage all the teams.
Even under a hybrid environment all teams were well-coordinated and to make everyone feel connected, Snackible goodie bags were provided to all team members, both at home and at the office. Along with the goodie bags, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner were also provided from 24th to 25th to all the members participating from office.
The inhouse influencers at INSYNC also successfully carried out a selfie competition and gathered more than 400 likes on Facebook.
The event finally concluded on 25th September and five teams came across as the winners of INSYNC Hackathon ’21. With the success of INSYNC Hackathon 2021, the team members are looking forward with excitement for Hackathon ’22.
To get an insider's look into INSYNC's Hackathon 2021, head on to: https://insync.co.in/insync-hackathon-2021-acing-the-hybrid-hackathon-yet-again/
