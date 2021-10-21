Technostacks Launched an Innovative AR Product Catalog App for Enabling Structural Product Design
Technostacks is a global IT solution company that has recently developed an AR Product Catalog App for structural products designs.
Texas City, TX, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Technostacks is a global IT solution company that has recently developed an AR Product Catalog App for structural products designs. They specialize in designing SaaS and IoT-based technology solutions for Startups, SMEs, and enterprise organizations.
Technostacks is an ISO 27001 certified company and a NASSCOM Member and recognized as a leading mobile app development company. They have expertise in Web Development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain Development, Enterprise Mobile App Development, Augmented & Virtual Reality and Cloud-based solutions.
The AR Product Catalog App Project by Technostacks
This AR Product Catalog App can help you filter an item and place the product as a client to check if the item is fitted. With the help of 3D Visualisation, you can precisely use the product brackets. Since they are also focused on educating their users, they have provided a barcode that can be scanned to find information about the bracket.
This AR Product Catalogue is a project that was developed for a structural design and production company.
Technostacks created an innovative app for their client that can interact with 3D products in a real-world scenario. And, just like most clients, they wanted Technostacks to create an AR app for structural product design with easy functionalities so that their users would easily handle it. Hence, this is how the requirements of the project came up.
As a mobile development company, Technostacks has developed some of the most innovative applications. Their AR app development has made sure that every project be top-notch and competitive, including this recent one where the user can view a 3D model of the product within the application just by entering the product number or by scanning the QR code from the home screen. This gives the users an easy way to view the product and rotate it at various angles to understand the product better.
How does the AR Product Catalog App Works?
While using the AR Product Catalog App, you can search the bracket and scan the QR code on the home screen to easily identify the product. In addition, the application users can add product numbers and choose their collection type, and access the required contact details.
While using the application, users will have to precisely keep in mind that there are three varied options to look at these products. The first one is pretty fundamental, and hence all that it shows is the minimum number of screws required (MIN). The next one shows the maximum number required (MAX). The last one is where the application takes you to the AR model (AR).
Technostacks team of AR app developers have made sure to keep the AR model interesting and highly intuitive. The AE mode helps the users to fix the bracket by adjusting and rotating the camera accordingly. When it is set properly, the 3D model will be displayed immediately.
To identify the number of screws required, the users will have to click on the red line on the model. This will show the actual position of the bracket and can be fixed as needed. One central aspect of this AR app for product development is choosing the collection type. Whether it is about Wood on Wood or Wood on Concrete, this application identifies everything and gives the users the necessary product details.
The App Differentiation
As a leading technology company, Technostacks believes that even though Apple has applications to manipulate 3D objects, their application is right to the point. Hence, We developed this application to suit both Android and iOS users.
The AR app development specialists at Technostacks have leveraged their knowledge to incorporate features and functionalities that make this product catalog application successful in the real world.
About Technostacks
Technostacks is a Web, Mobile, SaaS and IoT solutions company for Startups, SMEs, and enterprises. The company was founded in the year 2014 and since then has assisted numerous companies, including innovative Startups, in developing digital products. This product developed by Technostacks has been featured on many prestigious news reports like Business Insider, TechCrunch, NBC, Vogue, and CNN. As an ISO-certified company based out of India, the company has a presence in the UK and the USA.
Resource:
https://technostacks.com/our-work/ar-product-catalogue-app
Media Contact:
Website: https://technostacks.com/
Email: info@technostacks.com
Contact:
Technostacks Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
Hansal Shah
+919909012616
Technostacks is an ISO 27001 certified company and a NASSCOM Member and recognized as a leading mobile app development company. They have expertise in Web Development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain Development, Enterprise Mobile App Development, Augmented & Virtual Reality and Cloud-based solutions.
The AR Product Catalog App Project by Technostacks
This AR Product Catalog App can help you filter an item and place the product as a client to check if the item is fitted. With the help of 3D Visualisation, you can precisely use the product brackets. Since they are also focused on educating their users, they have provided a barcode that can be scanned to find information about the bracket.
This AR Product Catalogue is a project that was developed for a structural design and production company.
Technostacks created an innovative app for their client that can interact with 3D products in a real-world scenario. And, just like most clients, they wanted Technostacks to create an AR app for structural product design with easy functionalities so that their users would easily handle it. Hence, this is how the requirements of the project came up.
As a mobile development company, Technostacks has developed some of the most innovative applications. Their AR app development has made sure that every project be top-notch and competitive, including this recent one where the user can view a 3D model of the product within the application just by entering the product number or by scanning the QR code from the home screen. This gives the users an easy way to view the product and rotate it at various angles to understand the product better.
How does the AR Product Catalog App Works?
While using the AR Product Catalog App, you can search the bracket and scan the QR code on the home screen to easily identify the product. In addition, the application users can add product numbers and choose their collection type, and access the required contact details.
While using the application, users will have to precisely keep in mind that there are three varied options to look at these products. The first one is pretty fundamental, and hence all that it shows is the minimum number of screws required (MIN). The next one shows the maximum number required (MAX). The last one is where the application takes you to the AR model (AR).
Technostacks team of AR app developers have made sure to keep the AR model interesting and highly intuitive. The AE mode helps the users to fix the bracket by adjusting and rotating the camera accordingly. When it is set properly, the 3D model will be displayed immediately.
To identify the number of screws required, the users will have to click on the red line on the model. This will show the actual position of the bracket and can be fixed as needed. One central aspect of this AR app for product development is choosing the collection type. Whether it is about Wood on Wood or Wood on Concrete, this application identifies everything and gives the users the necessary product details.
The App Differentiation
As a leading technology company, Technostacks believes that even though Apple has applications to manipulate 3D objects, their application is right to the point. Hence, We developed this application to suit both Android and iOS users.
The AR app development specialists at Technostacks have leveraged their knowledge to incorporate features and functionalities that make this product catalog application successful in the real world.
About Technostacks
Technostacks is a Web, Mobile, SaaS and IoT solutions company for Startups, SMEs, and enterprises. The company was founded in the year 2014 and since then has assisted numerous companies, including innovative Startups, in developing digital products. This product developed by Technostacks has been featured on many prestigious news reports like Business Insider, TechCrunch, NBC, Vogue, and CNN. As an ISO-certified company based out of India, the company has a presence in the UK and the USA.
Resource:
https://technostacks.com/our-work/ar-product-catalogue-app
Media Contact:
Website: https://technostacks.com/
Email: info@technostacks.com
Contact:
Technostacks Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
Hansal Shah
+919909012616
Contact
Technostacks Infotech Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Hansal Shah
990-901-2616
https://technostacks.com
Hansal Shah
990-901-2616
https://technostacks.com
Categories