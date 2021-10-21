AI RetailTech Startup ScanWatch Closes €0.5M Seed Round to Transform Store Checkout

AI retail technology startup ScanWatch attracted €0.5M in investments, with technology company, Agmis and smart retail security solutions provider, Neto Baltic leading the round. ScanWatch reduces the time spent at self-service checkout counters. The product automatically identifies scanned fruit, vegetables and other unpackaged goods, helping retailers to mitigate checkout fraud, as well as reduce unintentional scanning errors.