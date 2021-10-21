Citizens Advice Cornwall Chose DrayTek Routers to Keep Vital Lines Open
When upgrading to fibre broadband, Citizens Advice Cornwall chose DrayTek routers to keep vital lines open for their nine help centres.
London, United Kingdom, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DrayTek UK is a leading manufacturer of broadband and networking solutions that enable retail, enterprise, home-based, hospitality and education organisations exploit the full potential of the internet. Organisations like Citizens Advice Cornwall, one of the largest local branch franchises in the UK, with nine offices spread right across the county of Cornwall.
An independent charity providing free confidential information and advice over VoIP and cloud-based apps, Citizens Advice Cornwall is always looking to improve their service to local people. So to enable them to better handle the large volume of calls from people needing help with debt, benefits, consumer issues, housing, employment, discrimination and relationship breakdowns, they decided to upgrade their interconnectivity and take advantage of faster fibre speeds.
Given the nature of the service, it is hard to stress just how important it is that people can get through to talk to an advisor. In charge of making that happen are Paul Stallard and Martin Toy, the IT Support Team for the organisation’s nine offices.
When researching replacements for legacy routers unable to meet the requirements of the new fibre system, both Paul and Martin drew on their extensive IT experience. “If you want a product that is reassuringly secure, reliable, easy to use and configure, is intuitive and a pleasure to work with, then you can’t go wrong with DrayTek,” said Paul. Martin agreed, “I have used DrayTek over many years, so I’m very familiar with the brand and I know and trust that DrayTek works.”
As a result, Citizens Advice Cornwall chose DrayTek Vigor 2927 routers. With gigabit WAN throughput, extensive firewall, content filtering, VPN client/server and quality of service controls, the organisation can now make the most of FTTP fibre broadband.
As well as providing the ideal network, the routers can also be centrally managed via the VigorACS central management platform, which provides automated/bulk firmware updates, VPN management and alarms for connectivity or other issues.
Together, these features deliver significant benefits for the IT team. In Paul’s experience, “They offer a stable connection, where once installed they can be left alone, doing their thing. From a resource point of view, DrayTek can be relied upon so we don’t waste time, allowing us to get on with other tasks.” Now, rather than spending hours travelling between the nine scattered offices, the team can devote more time to keeping the whole IT estate in perfect working order.
Paul and Martin are pleased with their choice, confident that the DrayTek routers will help Cornwall’s citizens now and into the future. Paul explained why, “Having looked at the market for a router that could handle fibre without affecting or constraining the bandwidth, to prevent bottlenecks that would affect workflows, it was brilliant that DrayTek, with their reputation for security, flexibility and reliability, could also offer a future-proofed fibre solution.”
Contact
DrayTek UK
Melanie Charles
0345 5570007
www.draytek.co.uk
