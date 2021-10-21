Testrite Visual Offers New Onsite Signage to Optimize Hiring Efforts
Testrite Visual is using its 102 year history and experience in visual display and hardware to provide solutions to help businesses create eye-catching messaging for prospective employees. Testrite Visual is working with Human Resource Managers, Recruiters and hiring agencies to create visual display solutions at the store entrance, in the store, and for hiring fairs and recruiting events.
Hackensack, NJ, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual has been providing businesses with sales and marketing display solutions for 102 years to help businesses tackle marketing challenges more easily, quickly and affordably. Today, hiring is the biggest challenge for many businesses.
According to NBC News, there are roughly 10 million jobs available nationwide, especially in the food service and retail industry. Sadly, businesses are struggling to recruit and retain employees.
In 2020, Testrite, a US Manufacturer, changed gears to sell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This led to an acute staffing shortage. Testrite tried placing ads in local papers and online, with limited results. It was only when Testrite implemented Onsite signage that new applications quadrupled almost immediately. Onsite signage, from Outdoor A Frame Signholders to Window Hanging Signs really boosted interest in the positions.
Testrite Visual is using its 102 year history and experience in visual display and hardware to provide solutions to help businesses create eye-catching messaging for prospective employees. Testrite Visual is working with Human Resource Managers, Recruiters, and hiring agencies to create visual display solutions at the store entrance, in the store, and for hiring fairs and recruiting events.
Testrite displays help businesses create consistent marketing messages that work with their brand styles while also setting themselves apart from their competition. With their recruiting hardware and graphics, businesses can display their open positions, wages, and benefits so that they can attract more applicants, and fill vacant position more quickly and easily.
Testrite provides displays of many different sizes, including their large American Eagle Banner Stand which are perfect for in-person and virtual hiring events. Businesses are replacing their NOW HIRING window signs with Outdoor A Frames, and CounterTop Framettes to grab attention inside and outside the business location.
Testrite Visual has optimized dozens of its products for the recruiting and hiring industry. Some of the most popular visual display solutions for hiring and recruiting include wall-mount, hanging, and free-standing options like Convex Signholders, Tornado Towers, Double LL Countertop Mounts and Wire Loop Holders or Wall Mount Banner Kits.
Testrite also offers a unique portable banner stand - the Harmony Air - that makes it easy for recruiters to travel to multiple locations using the same banner stand to set up for hiring events even lighter and more portable Harmony Air.
Businesses who are interested in accelerating their hiring are invited to contact Testrite Visual for a free consultation.
About Us
Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation, 102-year-old family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer focused on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment. Testrite specializes in creating innovative visual display solutions to elevate visual merchandising. For more information regarding our banner stands and options, contact Testrite Visual.
