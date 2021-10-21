Udo Reusch Becomes Head of Product at artegic AG
As Head of Product, Udo Reusch takes over the functional and technical responsibility for the development and operation of the marketing automation technology, ELAINE at artegic AG.
Bonn, Germany, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In his role as Head of Product, Udo Reusch is responsible for software development, product management and platform IT at marketing technology provider, artegic. His tasks include the further development of the marketing automation software, ELAINE as well as the Software as a Service operation. Reusch reports directly to Jörg Sayn (CTO).
Udo Reusch draws on more than 20 years of experience in the areas of Product Management, Technology, Media and Marketing. Before taking up his current position at artegic AG, Udo Reusch held various management and leadership positions at Dymatrix Consulting Group GmbH, AdForm Germany GmbH, Mediabrands GmbH and Universal McCann, among others.
Udo Reusch draws on more than 20 years of experience in the areas of Product Management, Technology, Media and Marketing. Before taking up his current position at artegic AG, Udo Reusch held various management and leadership positions at Dymatrix Consulting Group GmbH, AdForm Germany GmbH, Mediabrands GmbH and Universal McCann, among others.
Contact
artegic AGContact
Sebastian Pieper
+49 228 22 77 97-0
www.artegic.com
Sebastian Pieper
+49 228 22 77 97-0
www.artegic.com
Categories