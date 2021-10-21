The Book Slam on Clubhouse is Rapidly Becoming One of the Most Popular Clubs on Clubhouse
Marietta, GA, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Every Tuesday at 8 PM (EST), the virtual doors of The Book Slam on the Clubhouse mobile app open to authors from around the world. Seven to ten authors perform live readings of their books, representing every genre of literature imaginable. And within the four to five months that The Book Slam has existed, demand to perform on the live virtual stage has increased exponentially. The Book Slam is rapidly becoming one of the most popular clubs on Clubhouse (a MADDCity.Live Production).
Authors that perform on The Book Slam’s virtual stage have ranged from television news personalities to professional athletes and civil rights leaders to award-winning authors to writing neophytes and everything in between. What is most remarkable is the caliber of talent. Even though the professional experience of each author may be vastly different, the performances are consistently extraordinary.
Last week on The Book Slam, the show opened with the 2021 Lifetime Advocacy and Service Award winner for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Charita Cole Brown. Ms. Brown is an award-winning author that is successively managing a mental health condition of bipolar 2. Her performance was clearly that of a seasoned storyteller, drawing out a range of emotions from shock to heartbreak. As she performed her reading of “Defying the Verdict,” it became evident why Ms. Charita Cole Brown is celebrated in so many circles.
Following Ms. Brown was the award-winning author of a series of psychological suspense novels, Laurie Stevens. Ms. Stevens read from the fourth book of her series titled, "In Twilight’s Hush." Her performance was described with words such as riveting and enamoring. She read with a cadence that was as enchanting and as it was beautifully written.
The night introduced Steven Lake and his book, "God’s Child," there was author Jane Buckley with her book, "Stones Corner," and Leticia M. Starks-Underwood with one of her books from the "You Can Make It" series. Author after author, the creative energy in the room grew almost palpable. It was a night filled with an abundance of talent and wonderful literary works of art.
The C.E.O. of the Flow Academy Company and author River C. Jones performed her newly released book, “From Painful To Peaceful Damn It.” What made Ms. Jones’ performance unquestionably remarkable was while each author is typically provided 5 to 7 minutes to perform their work, the words flowed out of River Jones for practically 20 minutes without issue. She is quite possibly and very unintentionally the longest reader ever presented on The Book Slam. The challenge was that no one wanted the experience to stop. Fellow author and co-host Annetha Jones expressed, "Her performance was colorful, poetic, painful and enrapturing. It was as if we were each spellbound by the details of her unnerving storyline. River Jones is arguably one of the most prolific orators in the world. The art of her craft has been curated and cultivated into a thing of marvel, beauty, and creative genius. While she is not overwhelmingly animated or excited, her cool demeanor perfectly illustrated a history that everyone found themselves celebrating the fact she had the audacity to survive."
This is why so many flock to The Book Slam. The talent, the experience, and the opportunity are each unprecedented. Every Tuesday beginning at 8:00 PM (EST), authors present their books in a way that helps readers to truly appreciate. If you are interested in experiencing a creative explosion, consider stopping through. It’s an experience that many find unforgettable.
N. D. “Indy” Brennan is a journalist, author, public relations consultant, and blog columnist. He is the host of The Book Slam on Clubhouse and the author of "Reciprocal, America’s History: The Saddest Story Never Told" and "The Top 51 Business Hacks for 2021." He may be contacted at ndbrennan11@gmail.com or on Instagram @ndbrennanauthor.com for bookings or general inquiries.
