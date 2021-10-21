Protectimus Releases Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Solution Based on TOTP Hardware Tokens

Two-factor authentication provider, Protectimus suggests using a Time-Based One-Time Password algorithm (TOTP) for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV). Protectimus' EVV system allows homecare service providers to use one-time codes from hardware TOTP tokens to determine the exact time and duration of visits of their employees to the clients.