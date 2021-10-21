THINKWARE Announces Halloween Day Dash Cam Discounts
Many of THINKWARE’s top selling dash cams will be on sale.
San Francisco, CA, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- World-leading Korean dash cam brand THINKWARE today announced new dash cam discounts for Halloween. From October 19th to October 31st, special deals on THINKWARE’s latest and top-selling dash cams can be found at many of the places THINKWARE dash cams are sold, including its website, Amazon, Best Buy and other select online specialty retailers.
For a two-week period, the following models will be on sale, including:
· U1000: The flagship U1000 delivers sharp native 4K UHD video quality. It can also be accessorized with a 2K QHD rearview camera and hardwiring cable for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-round protection on the road.
· Q800 PRO and QA100: A high-end dash cam capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and road safety warning system supported.
· X700: Equipped with easy to navigate touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more.
· F200 PRO: One of the newest dash cams from THINKWARE, this versatile dual-channel dash cam includes features such as Super Night Vision, time-lapse photography in parking mode and a full HD rear camera.
· F70: Save on this entry-level dash cam featuring the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode.
· M1 Motorsports Cam: A deal for outdoor enthusiasts, the M1 is for motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, and comes equipped with 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization.
· iVolt Mini External Battery: Compatible with all THINKWARE models, iVolt Mini External Battery increases the duration of the parking surveillance mode, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added.
“While Halloween can be a lot of fun, it also poses unique hazards for drivers, particularly at night," said Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North American Business Development. “Between a large increase in the number of pedestrians and revelers dressed in dark clothing, the risk of pedestrian accidents is sharply higher this time of year. With high-quality recording capabilities, Night Vision and more, THINKWARE dash cams offer the advanced features that not only keep drivers safe, but also helps protect families out trick-or-treating and those enjoying Halloween parties.”
For more information, visit the Thinkware website at www.thinkware.com.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications and Car Device.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-415-429-5652
www.thinkware.com
