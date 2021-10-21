The Book Fairies to Celebrate 3 Millionth Book Donation with Long Island Nets
After Distributing Its 2 Millionth Book Just Two Years Ago, Literacy Non-Profit Will Reach Another Historic Milestone in Making Books More Accessible to Underprivileged Children
Freeport, NY, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Media Invited to Attend Donation and Youth Basketball Clinic this Friday, Oct. 22
The Book Fairies, a Long Island-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering literacy by distributing free reading material to recipients in need, will donate its 3 millionth book at a celebratory event in conjunction with Long Island Nets this Friday, Oct. 22.
The donation will take place prior to a Long Island Nets Basketball Academy youth clinic at the Town of North Hempstead’s “Yes We Can” Community Center in Westbury, Long Island. At 4:30 p.m., the 35 participants will receive two free books from The Book Fairies, followed by the clinic led by the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) Sports Safety trained clinicians.
“It’s truly a testament to the support we’ve received from organizations like the Long Island Nets that we are able to reach the 3 millionth donated book just two years after celebrating our 2 millionth book giveaway,” said Eileen Minogue, Executive Director, The Book Fairies. “We are grateful to the local community, our dedicated volunteers, and all of our donors for making our mission achievable over the past 10 years.”
Since 2012, The Book Fairies have transformed the lives of children by collecting new and gently used books and upcycling them to schools and organizations that work with people in need. The LI Nets have collaborated with The Book Fairies on several initiatives over the years, including fundraising events, book drives at Nassau Coliseum, the home arena of the Long Island Nets and helping The Book Fairies to achieve the 2020 Guinness World Record title for the longest line of books.
“The Long Island Nets are proud to work with local community organizations who are invested in the success of Long Island’s youth,” said Alton Byrd, Vice President of Growth Properties at BSE Global, parent company of the Long Island Nets. “We want to congratulate The Book Fairies on reaching an extraordinary milestone. It is a pleasure to collaborate with organizations dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children.”
About The Book Fairies
The Book Fairies is a 501(c)(3) organization that collects reading materials for people in need. The reading materials foster literacy and academic success, provide a respite from personal struggles, and nurture a love of reading across varying age groups. Over 1500 individuals volunteer with The Book Fairies, helping to source, sort, and pack boxes of books for distribution of free reading material to stock classrooms and build home libraries. Founded in 2012, The Book Fairies has redistributed and donated over 2.7 million books to local high need schools, shelters, soup kitchens, correctional facilities and underdeveloped countries in Africa. For more information, visit www.thebookfairies.org.
About the Long Island Nets
The Long Island Nets are the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets. The team was founded ahead of the 2016-17 season and plays its home games at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. Following a record-setting 2018-19 season, Long Island made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, won the Eastern Conference Championship and reached the NBA G League Finals. For more information, please visit longislandnets.com and follow @longislandnets on Twitter and Instagram.
