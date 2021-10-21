Dr. Robert Elliot Davis Discusses the Benefits of Leading a Full Gold Open Access Journal
To assist in understanding the complexity of OA and ultimately the benefit of leading an OA journal, Dr. Robert Elliot Davis, from Walden University, USA, discusses his experience in switching his IGI Global journal, International Journal of Standardization Research (IJSR), to a full gold OA journal.
Hershey, PA, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Robert Elliot Davis is a Certified Information Systems Auditor, Certified Internal Controls Auditor, and National Institutes of Health qualified researcher. His current affiliations with the Institute for Internal Controls as an Advisory Board member and is the new IGI Global Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Standardization Research (IJSR), a Full Gold Open Access (OA) Journal. For more information about IJSR, visit https://www.igi-global.com/affiliate/robert-elliot-davis/375090
About IGI Global
Founded in 1988, IGI Global, an international academic publisher, is committed to producing the highest quality research (as an active full member of the Committee on Publication Ethics “COPE”) and ensuring the timely dissemination of innovative research findings through an expeditious and technologically advanced publishing process. Through their commitment to supporting the research community ahead of profitability, and taking a chance on virtually untapped topic coverage, IGI Global has been able to collaborate with over 150,000+ researchers from some of the most prominent research institutions around the world to publish the most emerging, peer-reviewed research across 350+ topics in 11 subject areas including business, computer science, education, engineering, social sciences, and more.
About IGI Global
Founded in 1988, IGI Global, an international academic publisher, is committed to producing the highest quality research (as an active full member of the Committee on Publication Ethics “COPE”) and ensuring the timely dissemination of innovative research findings through an expeditious and technologically advanced publishing process. Through their commitment to supporting the research community ahead of profitability, and taking a chance on virtually untapped topic coverage, IGI Global has been able to collaborate with over 150,000+ researchers from some of the most prominent research institutions around the world to publish the most emerging, peer-reviewed research across 350+ topics in 11 subject areas including business, computer science, education, engineering, social sciences, and more.
Contact
Robert E. DavisContact
804.437.1930
www.linkedin.com/in/havecisawilltravel
804.437.1930
www.linkedin.com/in/havecisawilltravel
Categories