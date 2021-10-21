A Smarter Way to Puzzle...from Historicons, Educational and Interactive Group Puzzles That Empower Kids Using Overlooked Historical Events - Only Available on Kickstarter
Historicons was puzzled by the lack of diversity in our toys, so they did something. Historicons set out to create one-of-a-kind jigsaw puzzles that celebrate historic events that are often left out of our history books, while also equipping families with tools to guide age-appropriate discussions on diversity and identity.
Brooklyn, NY, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Debut Collection
Historicons' first collection of puzzles illustrates three tales of extraordinary historic events and the people who made them happen. Each puzzle was designed to encourage inquiry and investigative group play, and links to a glossary of terms, discussion guides, and resources to help parents/educators break down topics on identity and diversity.
+ Illustrated historical events of The 504 Sit-In, The Little Rock Nine, and The Stonewall Uprising
+ QR code integrated technology to take you to the online education platform, “HI School”
+ 45-piece 8.3x10” magnetic backed, custom-shaped jigsaw puzzle made from 90% recycled paper and VOC-free ink
+ Smart toy design, made by child development and education experts to promote fine motor development, critical thinking skills, long term memory, empathy, and positive identity development
Kickstarter Campaign
Historicons is launching a Kickstarter campaign for their first collection of puzzles next Tuesday, October 26 at 8am EST. Upon the launch, three puzzles will be available for pre-order: celebrating LGBTQ+ History, Disability History, and Black History. Rewards range from choice of one puzzle ($25) to a classroom pack of 12 puzzles and lesson plans ($300). Here is a preview link of the campaign, so that you can have early viewing access: https://bit.ly/3vsGGzQ
What Parents and Educators are saying
"With so many states passing mandates about teaching history from underrepresented groups, these puzzles have an opportunity to fill a need as an educational product." - Charlotte Taylor, Educator
“This is a phenomenal resource to engage young learners about the diverse, robust world in which we live. I am building an anti-racist curriculum for my school. Having resources like Historicons is essential to build a world full of both windows and mirrors, for kids to see into different identities and have their own reflected back.” - Rohini Ramnath, School Principal
“These colorful puzzles brought our family together! It was not only fun to construct but also led to a discussion about LGBTQ+ history and individual rights, and as a gay dad that was really meaningful.” - Mark Bearak, Dad
About Historicons
Rose and Rajiv here, two friends on a mission to create kids' toys that celebrate the diverse world they live in. Growing up, we rarely felt represented in the toys or media around us, or even in our history books, giving us little exposure to role models who were like us (disabled, female, queer, child of immigrants, etc.). Recognizing that this remains the reality for many kids in America, we founded Historicons, a puzzle company that celebrates diversity by using historical events and icons to represent, educate, and empower kids. Thanks for following along, as we grow and collaborate with other members of historically excluded groups, to piece together a more inclusive world.
Hi-res product images available at: https://www.historicons.com/pages/kickstarter-press-release
Contact
Rajiv Fernandez
402-680-0775
www.historicons.com
