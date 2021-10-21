Loveforce International Releases A Heartache That’s Never Gonna Stop
On Friday, October 22nd, Loveforce International will release two new digital music singles by Billy Ray Charles and Bobby Jonz respectively. It will also give away the e-book version of Stories of The Supernatural Volume 2 by Mark Wilkins on that day, in honor of the two new digital music singles.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, Ocotber 22nd Loveforce International will release two new digital music singles. One single is a new song by Billy Ray Charles. The other is by Bobby Jonz. Loveforce International will also give away a book in honor of the two releases.
Billy Ray Charles “Never Gonna Stop Until I Reach The Top” is a song about the indominable spirit of persistence that leads to success. The instrumentation is upbeat. The song is a cross between inspirational and R&B.
Bobby Jonz’s latest single is a remix of “That’s When The Heartache Began” The song is one Bobby wrote himself. It’s about a devastating event that actually happened to him during his life. The remixed version is played at a faster tempo than the original.
Loveforce International will be giving away the e-book version of Stories of The Supernatural Volume 2 by author Mark Wilkins. The book is the sequel to Stories of The Supernatural Volume 1. This version of the book features short stories about ghosts and monsters.
“We’ve got songs by two of our best selling artists this week,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “Billy Ray Charles song is positive and uplifting and the remix of the Bobby Jonz song brings out nuances in Jonze’s voice that help listeners understand what made him a great singer,” he Continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, October 22nd only. The two new digital singles will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
