Zinrelo Wins the SourceForge Leader Award in Customer Loyalty Category
Zinrelo is honored to be recognized as a best-in-class category leader by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison engine.
Palo Alto, CA, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Zinrelo, a leader in loyalty rewards solutions, announced that it has been awarded a Fall 2021 Leader Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes companies and products with outstanding user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
“We’re happy to announce this year’s remarkable Fall 2021 Leaders,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “Zinrelo showed that they’re beloved by their users, as evidenced by the large quantity of outstanding user reviews.”
To win the Fall 2021 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Zinrelo delivers to customers. Zinrelo has bagged the ‘Top Performer Award’ consecutively for the third quarter. This is the key reason for Zinrelo being recognized as the leader in the customer loyalty category.
“At Zinrelo, we’re excited to accept the SourceForge 2021 Leader Award.” said Zinrelo VP-Customer Success, Samir Palnitkar. “We provide a best-in-class product, and we’re happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. This shows the immense value our loyalty solution is creating for our customers.”
About Zinrelo
Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through a 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioral and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.
Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.
To launch a data driven loyalty program, contact Zinrelo at https://www.zinrelo.com/ or info@zinrelo.com
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving over 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
“We’re happy to announce this year’s remarkable Fall 2021 Leaders,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “Zinrelo showed that they’re beloved by their users, as evidenced by the large quantity of outstanding user reviews.”
To win the Fall 2021 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Zinrelo delivers to customers. Zinrelo has bagged the ‘Top Performer Award’ consecutively for the third quarter. This is the key reason for Zinrelo being recognized as the leader in the customer loyalty category.
“At Zinrelo, we’re excited to accept the SourceForge 2021 Leader Award.” said Zinrelo VP-Customer Success, Samir Palnitkar. “We provide a best-in-class product, and we’re happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. This shows the immense value our loyalty solution is creating for our customers.”
About Zinrelo
Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through a 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioral and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.
Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.
To launch a data driven loyalty program, contact Zinrelo at https://www.zinrelo.com/ or info@zinrelo.com
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving over 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
Contact
ZinreloContact
Shailesh Puri
650-530-0245
https://www.zinrelo.com/
Shailesh Puri
650-530-0245
https://www.zinrelo.com/
Categories