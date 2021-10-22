BPA Platform Provides New Revenue Stream for SYSPRO Partner
ROI Systems Group selects BPA Platform for SYSPRO integration projects.
Poole, United Kingdom, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms is pleased to announce that it has added ROI Systems Group Inc., a SYSPRO partner since 1998, to its partner programme. ROI Systems Group, which is based in Michigan, USA, will now be using BPA Platform to integrate SYSPRO with a wide variety of third-party applications, including CRM, eCommerce and EDI solutions.
“We had a customer that was looking to integrate SYSPRO with an eCommerce site that they had already established, but we could not help them out at that point. However, they discovered and introduced BPA Platform to us and that's when we started having conversations with Codeless Platforms,” revealed Kevin Kent, President of ROI Systems Group, Inc.
“We've always had requests for integration, particularly for eCommerce sites that a customer may have already established or for a particular eCommerce platform, as well as older applications, so that area really piqued our interest. Once we started talking with Codeless Platforms and understanding the possibilities, we started looking at different projects that were available and realised it would be another revenue stream for us. BPA Platform is a nice bridge tool to be able to do more for our existing SYSPRO customers, and for new customers as well.”
Since 1992, ROI Systems Group, Inc., has specialised in providing multi-user manufacturing, distribution and accounting systems solutions throughout the Midwest (USA). These systems include ERP software, Just-in-Time (JIT) supply chain management, bar coding, eCommerce, EDI and CRM.
“We've been a partner with SYSPRO for 23 years, selling into the manufacturing market throughout the Midwest, although we do have some customers in Mexico and California. We also do a great deal of development - SQL, C++, C# applications - so that's another pretty important arm of our business. Although we do a lot of custom applications, custom reports etc., they are pretty much built around the SYSPRO environment,” explained Kevin Kent.
“There's a lot of very good speciality software tools out there that may not have integration into SYSPRO, such as CRM products, websites and other third-party applications, which we didn't have a solution for. Therefore, we basically had to either point customers in another direction or send them to people that might be able to help them. However, with BPA Platform, we now have a straightforward integration tool. My business partner, who manages more of the technical side, said he wished we had a product like this 20 years ago. It would have saved us a lot of time.”
“Working with Codeless Platforms’ consultancy team was very beneficial for us. We kind of came into this a little bit blind, never having really done an integration like this before, and in a short time they helped us a great deal, especially getting our technical team up to speed. We’re a lot more prepared for the next project. The feedback from our team has been very positive; they are very pleased with BPA Platform.”
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world.
“We had a customer that was looking to integrate SYSPRO with an eCommerce site that they had already established, but we could not help them out at that point. However, they discovered and introduced BPA Platform to us and that's when we started having conversations with Codeless Platforms,” revealed Kevin Kent, President of ROI Systems Group, Inc.
“We've always had requests for integration, particularly for eCommerce sites that a customer may have already established or for a particular eCommerce platform, as well as older applications, so that area really piqued our interest. Once we started talking with Codeless Platforms and understanding the possibilities, we started looking at different projects that were available and realised it would be another revenue stream for us. BPA Platform is a nice bridge tool to be able to do more for our existing SYSPRO customers, and for new customers as well.”
Since 1992, ROI Systems Group, Inc., has specialised in providing multi-user manufacturing, distribution and accounting systems solutions throughout the Midwest (USA). These systems include ERP software, Just-in-Time (JIT) supply chain management, bar coding, eCommerce, EDI and CRM.
“We've been a partner with SYSPRO for 23 years, selling into the manufacturing market throughout the Midwest, although we do have some customers in Mexico and California. We also do a great deal of development - SQL, C++, C# applications - so that's another pretty important arm of our business. Although we do a lot of custom applications, custom reports etc., they are pretty much built around the SYSPRO environment,” explained Kevin Kent.
“There's a lot of very good speciality software tools out there that may not have integration into SYSPRO, such as CRM products, websites and other third-party applications, which we didn't have a solution for. Therefore, we basically had to either point customers in another direction or send them to people that might be able to help them. However, with BPA Platform, we now have a straightforward integration tool. My business partner, who manages more of the technical side, said he wished we had a product like this 20 years ago. It would have saved us a lot of time.”
“Working with Codeless Platforms’ consultancy team was very beneficial for us. We kind of came into this a little bit blind, never having really done an integration like this before, and in a short time they helped us a great deal, especially getting our technical team up to speed. We’re a lot more prepared for the next project. The feedback from our team has been very positive; they are very pleased with BPA Platform.”
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world.
Contact
Codeless PlatformsContact
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
Categories