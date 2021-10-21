New Ground-Breaking Treatment for Fibromyalgia Now Available at Harley Street London
TMS has been used for over 20 years to treat a variety of mental health issues. It works by either stimulating or inhibiting specific regions of the brain, helping to return the activity levels of these areas back to normal. At TMS London, they use this technology to target the overactive pain-processing region of people with fibromyalgia, and reduce this activity back to healthy levels, enabling them to help their patients to feel less pain and have an improved quality of life.
London, United Kingdom, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Groundbreaking Treatment for Fibromyalgia Now Available in the UK
“Research shows that fibromyalgia has low credibility in healthcare, leading to poor treatment, lack of knowledge and disinterest from medical professionals.”[1]
This statement will come as no surprise to many fibromyalgia sufferers, who frequently feel as though they are being fobbed off by doctors, with scepticism and disregard for the seriousness of their illness. Considering that this condition affects up to 6.6% of the population, it is time that this changed.
Lack of Treatment Options
Having finally been given a diagnosis to explain their symptoms of widespread pain, fatigue, brain fog, sleep disturbances and more, patients are then subjected to the news that there is no cure for this condition, and very few treatment options to relieve their suffering. A 2021 change to the NICE guidelines even means that painkilling medication is no longer routinely offered, further reducing the available help.
A New Approach
Fibromyalgia is notoriously difficult to detect, with blood tests and other examinations often failing to show any abnormalities. However, advances in brain imaging led to the discovery that the areas of the brain responsible for processing sensory information from the body, including pain, were overactive in people with the condition[2].
This is where Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) comes in.
TMS has been used for over 20 years to treat a variety of mental health issues. It works by either stimulating or inhibiting specific regions of the brain, helping to return the activity levels of these areas back to normal[3]. At TMS London, they use this technology to target the overactive pain-processing region of people with fibromyalgia, and reduce this activity back to healthy levels, enabling them to help their patients to feel less pain, and have an improved quality of life[4].
Non-invasive and Medication Free
The best part about this new treatment; it requires no medication or anaesthetic, it is incredibly safe[5], and many of their patients even report the sessions to be relaxing and enjoyable. Their team of experts love nothing more than talking about all things TMS and fibromyalgia, so please get in contact with them if you would like to hear more about this revolutionary new approach.
Who is TMS London
TMS London is owned and run by Dr Stephanie Barret who is a Consultant physician and rheumatologist in London and also a Member of Council and Trustee of the Royal Society of Medicine.
[1] Hasselroth, R. et al (2021). "Can Someone as Young as You Really Feel That Much Pain?" - A Survey on How People With Fibromyalgia Experience Healthcare in Sweden. SAGE open nursing,
[2] Cagnie, B. et al (2014). Central sensitization in fibromyalgia? A systematic review on structural and functional brain MRI. Seminars in arthritis and rheumatism,
[3] Lefaucheur, J. P. et al (2020). Evidence-based guidelines on the therapeutic use of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS): An update (2014-2018). Clinical neurophysiology
[4] Tanwar, S. et al (2020). Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation of the prefrontal cortex for fibromyalgia syndrome: a randomised controlled trial with 6-months follow up. Advances in rheumatology
[5] Rossi, S. et al (2021). Safety and recommendations for TMS use in healthy subjects and patient populations, with updates on training, ethical and regulatory issues: Expert Guidelines. Clinical neurophysiology
