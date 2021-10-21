New Ground-Breaking Treatment for Fibromyalgia Now Available at Harley Street London

TMS has been used for over 20 years to treat a variety of mental health issues. It works by either stimulating or inhibiting specific regions of the brain, helping to return the activity levels of these areas back to normal. At TMS London, they use this technology to target the overactive pain-processing region of people with fibromyalgia, and reduce this activity back to healthy levels, enabling them to help their patients to feel less pain and have an improved quality of life.