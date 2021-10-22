Military Space and Satellite Professional to Join Global MilSatCom Confex in Two Weeks
SMi Group reports: SMi Group proudly hosts the 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Confex on 2nd to 4th November 2021 with a Disruptive Technology Focus Day on 1st November 2021.
London, United Kingdom, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In just two weeks, attendees from over 26 countries will come together in London for Europe’s leading conference on military satellite communications, Global MilSatCom hosted by SMi Group convening on 2nd – 4th November 2021 in London, UK.
As Europe’s leading military communications event for satellite professionals, bringing together 600+ attendees, Global MilSatCom provides an unparalleled opportunity to meet with senior decision makers from defence agencies, militaries, governments, and industry from across the globe, providing fantastic interactive opportunities through conference sessions, networking receptions and an exhibition hall.
SMi Group are delighted to announce that the online conference portal for Global MilSatCom launched this week. Delegates will have the option to attend the conference online as well as attend in person.
Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom7
The event is taking place in London, UK, attendees have the option to attend virtually with online portal access to the live event.
Below is an overview of the key speakers that will be presenting, partaking in panel discussions and and Q and A’s:
Focus Day Key Speakers Include:
• Mr. Ian Annett, Deputy CEO for Project Delivery, UK Space Agency
• Mr. Clinton Clark, Vice President of First Impressions, Exo Analytic Solutions
• Mr. Doug Liddle, CEO, In-Space
• Mr. Simon Walker, Head of UK Business Development, D-Orbit
• Mr. Michel Poucet, CEO, LMO Space
• Mr. James Bruegger, Co-Founder and CIO, Seraphim
Day One Conference Key Speakers Include:
• Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, Commander, UK Space Command
• Captain Phil Coope, Deputy Head Space, Capability C4ISR, UK Strategic Command
• Ms. Becky Swanborough, C1 Space International Partnering, Capability C4ISR, UK Strategic Command
• Wing Commander, Andy Eccleston, SO1 Space and Bearers, UK Strategic Command
• Wing Commander David Black, SKYNET EC Project Manager, Defence Digital, UK Strategic Command
• Mr. Barry Austin, Skynet 6 Project Manager and Deputy Head of Networks, Defence Digital, UK Strategic Command
• Commander Marina Ballanger, SATCOM & PNT International Affairs, DGA
• Mr. Andreas Hutzenlaub, NSII Service Line Chief, NATO Communications, and Information Agency
• Mr. Geoffroy Beaudot, Head of Space and Cyber Department, Luxembourg DOD
Day Two Conference Key Speakers Include:
• Chair: Mr. Mike Dean, DOD SATCOM Chief, US DOD CIO
• Lieutenant General B. Chance Saltzman, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, US Space Force
• Ms. Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SSC, US Space Force
• Colonel Ryan Colburn, Chief, Spectrum Warfare Division, SSC, US Space Force
• Mr. Michael Nichols, Chief, Commercial SATCOM Solutions Branch, SSC, US Space Force
• Major General David Miller, Director of Operations, Training and Joint Force Development (J3/7), US Space Command
• Dr. Mike Baxter, SATCOM Technical Lead, Spectrum Warfare Division, SSC, US Space Force
• Colonel Ed Skelly, Operations Division Chief, USCENTCOM J6
Day Three Conference Key Speakers Include:
• Chair: Mr. Nigel Chandler, Key Account Manager, Airbus Defence & Space
• Mr Kirk Leech, SATCOM Service Area Owner, Capability Branch, New Zealand Defence Force
• Mr. Cameron Stoltz, Director Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces
• Mr. Holger Lueschow, Programme Manager Satellite Communications & Project Officer Radio Spectrum, European Defence Agency
• Squadron leader tom Gallagher, SATCOM Programme Manager, NATO Supreme Allied Command Transformation
• Lieutenant Colonel Attila Horvath, Branch Head, Satellite Operations Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces
• Colonel Mihai Burlacu, Deputy J6, Romanian Armed Forces
• Commandant Nicolas Gerome, Head Space Capabilities, Belgian MOD
• Colonel Matthew Holston, Commander, Space Delta 8, US Space Force
• Colonel Scott Brodeur, Director of the National Space Defense Center and Joint Task Force-Space Defense Director of Operations, US Space Force
Attendees will stand the chance to gain key networking opportunities:
• Directly engage with key military and government representatives from around the world
• Visit the exhibition area to meet with your peers from the space industry and assess the latest technologies and services on offer
• Discuss key topics from the conference during our scheduled networking breaks
• Foster new working relationships at our post-conference networking receptions on day one and day two
• Meet and network with an anticipated 500 attendees from defence agencies, militaries, governments, and industry
• Explore Small Satellites, future launch, and disruptive approaches to technology development among key organisations at a dedicated pre-conference focus day, including a ground-breaking UK launch panel featuring 5 of the UK’s spaceports
For the updated brochure available, please visit http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom7 to view the full agenda and speaker line-up.
For sponsorship, exhibition, advertising, and branding packages please contact Alia Malick, Space & Satellite Director email amalick@smi-online.co.uk or call on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168
For media queries or to attend as press please contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing at ssapal@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6162.
SMi’s 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition
Conference: 2-4 November 2021 – London, UK In Person or Virtually Portal Live Access
Focus Day: 1 November 2021 – London, UK (In Person Only)
http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom7
#GlobalMilSatCom
Categories