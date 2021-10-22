PrimeTime Health Plan Rated a 5-Star Plan by CMS
Canton, OH, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan with a 5 out of 5-star rating for 2022.
Medicare Star Ratings provide an indicator of how well a healthcare plan is performing. These ratings help Medicare-eligible individuals compare healthcare plans to ensure they will receive a high level of quality care and quality service. A 5-star rating is the highest recognition CMS awards healthcare plans.
In calculating Star Ratings, CMS carefully examines the many areas of a healthcare plan, including how members rate a plan’s services and care, how well physicians detect illnesses and keep members healthy, and how efficiently a plan helps members use recommended and safe prescription medications.
“To be recognized as a 5 star Medicare Advantage Plan by CMS is an outstanding honor. This recognition is a testament to the superior quality of care and service our members receive from our colleagues and providers,” said Mike Novelli, Vice President of AultCare. "We look forward to sharing with our communities year-round why AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan is deserving of this 5-star recognition."
As a local Medicare Advantage Plan, AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan encompasses a 12 county service area, including Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne. With plans designed to fit everyone’s benefit and budget needs, AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan makes it easy to find a plan to help individuals live a life of well-being. AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan also has an expansive network, including over 50 hospitals and over 14,000 providers. Visit pthp.com or call 330-363-7407 (TTY: 711) to learn more. Hours of operation are 7 days a week from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm.
Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5 Star Rating system. AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan is an HMO-POS plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan depends on contract renewal. For more information, please contact AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan at 330-363-7407 or 1-800-577-5084 (TTY users should call 711) for more information. Our Call Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. From October 1 through March 31, the Call Center is open seven days a week, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.
About AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan
Supporting the Medicare population in a 12 county service area, AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan serves more than 15,000 Medicare-eligible members. AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Organization that offers a knowledgeable staff of specialists readily available to assist members with understanding their benefits, plan, or any other Medicare need. Founded in 1997, AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan is located in Canton, OH. To learn more, visit www.pthp.com
Tracy Brewer
330-363-2008
https://www.aultcare.com
