Book Release - "The Oaks on the Glen"
Books By Ginny Davis announces the release of a new novel: "The Oaks on the Glen."
Nashville, TN, October 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Power2Excel and Books by Ginny Davis Announce the Release of the horror/thriller novel, "The Oaks on the Glen."
Power2Excel and Books by Ginny Davis are proud to offer the debut novel from author Ginny Davis, "The Oaks on the Glen," hitting Amazon and Kindle on October 30, 2021.
"The Oaks on the Glen" is about a woman named Dena, who has just moved into an apartment complex that is haunted. Join Dena as she and her neighbors navigate through many strange and life-threatening events.
“The first few pages really set the stage for the mystery to come. I can’t wait to read the story that lies ahead.”
- Lisa Evans
“This is a page turner. Delicious details, suspenseful plot and thorough character development - enthralling from the very first page.”
- Erin Johnson
"The Oaks on the Glen" by Ginny Davis
Published Date: August 12, 2021
ISBN 978-1-7369065-0-7
5x8 Softcover $14.99
For more information and to place an order
Go to: www.booksbyginnydavis.com
Media Contact: booksbyginnydavis@gmail.com
