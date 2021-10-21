Texas-Based Property Management Firm Plants Roots in Mountain West Region
Denver, CO, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Valiant Residential, a Texas-based award-winning property management group specializing in multifamily, is pleased to announce recent expansion efforts in the Mountain West region focusing on the Denver, CO metro area.
Leading the company’s new pursuits in Colorado is Will Jarnagin, Regional Vice President. Mr. Jarnagin recently joined Valiant Residential with an impressive background in the real estate industry. His tenured experience as a broker resulted in sales of over 30,000 multifamily units, worth over $3 billion over his 16-year history in the industry. Additionally, Mr. Jarnagin has represented both private and institutional investors, banks, receivers, special servicers, and GSE’s.
Craig Lashley, President and CEO of Valiant Residential commented on the company’s announcement. “Will’s experience in investments sales gives him a unique perspective on the entire life cycle of an investment. We’re thrilled to utilize his expertise in this area and look forward to building and nurturing client relationships in the greater Denver area.”
Valiant Residential currently manages over 23,000 class A, B, and C multifamily assets across Texas, Florida, and Oklahoma. The management group provides clients institutional expertise with a boutique approach.
“By establishing Valiant Residential’s presence in the Mountain West region, we look forward to delivering an unbeatable level of service to a whole new resident base. Concurrently, our results-driven operations team is eager to deliver on client goals,” stated Will Jarnagin. “Denver’s popularity as a place to live is no surprise – the robust economy, sports culture, and endless opportunities for outdoor adventures attract new residents to the city each and every day.”
About Valiant Residential
Valiant Residential is a fully integrated real estate management organization headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Over its 34-year history, the company has become a successful and recognized name in the multifamily industry, achieving national and local recognition as a 2021 Best Places to Work in Multifamily™, 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America™, and Dallas Morning News “Top 100 Places to Work in DFW.” Valiant Residential manages over 23,000 units across Texas, Florida, & Oklahoma.
Media Contact:
Emily Schroeder
214-522-1310
eschroeder@valiantresidential.com
https://www.valiantresidential.com/
Source: Valiant Residential, LLC
