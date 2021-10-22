The Trilogy Concludes - Joshua Alexander Releases Final Book

In this heartfelt conclusion to the "Super Voiceover Artist Book Series" trilogy, noted voiceover artist, author and blogger Joshua Alexander drives the point home: voiceovers are a super responsibility. They're not just for anyone, and they carry with them a massive onus of gravity, knowing that each script demands our very best. "Voiceovers: A Super Responsibility" is a fitting end to Joshua's "Super Voiceover Artist Book Series."