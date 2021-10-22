The Trilogy Concludes - Joshua Alexander Releases Final Book
Seattle, WA, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In this heartfelt conclusion to the Super Voiceover Artist Book Series trilogy, noted voiceover artist, author and blogger Joshua Alexander drives the point home: voiceovers are a super responsibility. They're not just for anyone, and they carry with them a massive onus of gravity, knowing that each script demands our very best. Digging deep into examples of celebrity, stories of vulnerability, and challenging the reader to go understand their calling, "Voiceovers: A Super Responsibility" is a fitting end to Joshua's "Super Voiceover Artist Book Series."
Joshua Alexander runs the It's The Voices In My Head Blog at www.itsthevoicesinmyhead.com, and maintains the Global Voiceover Artists Network on Facebook at www.gvoa.net. He is a voice talent, trainer, encourager, blogger, author and consultant, and takes great pride in his responsibilities in voiceovers. Booking an average of 15-20 jobs a week, he pursues voiceovers tenaciously, and has proven himself as a voiceover superstar and a force for good in the VO world.
Order this and any other of Joshua's books at www.supervoiceoverbook.com.
