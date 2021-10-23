New Online "Pricing Calculator" from Peterborough Improvements
Peterborough Improvements Home Improvement and Property Maintenance Company Brings On-Demand Roofing, Block Paving, Fencing and Resin Bound Service to Peterborough; New Update Adds Online Price Calculator for Homeowners
Peterborough, United Kingdom, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Peterborough Improvements is a rising name when it comes to home improvements and property maintenance. The locally-owned business, which has been providing its services since 2007, just got even better. Customers can accurately estimate how much their roofing, fencing, block paving or resin bound surfacing will cost, in real time, thanks to their new easy online estimation tool that takes less than 3 minutes from start to finish to provide an immediate cost estimate.
The new pricing calculator is an invaluable addition to their website for anyone considering having a new roof, fencing, block paving, gravel driveway or resin bound surfacing installed.
Simply input some basic measurements, select the type of work you are considering and the tool does everything behind the scenes to provide the user an estimated price for works.
If you're in need of an experienced installer to obtain a quotation, many companies are simply too busy to provide pricing for weeks and in some cases even months. Peterborough Improvements' new pricing tool allows potential customers to receive an immediate service price with no long waiting periods.
Its no surprise that Peterborough Improvements has over 70 five-star reviews on sites like Google and Facebook from customers in Peterborough, Stamford, Oundle, Spalding and the surrounding areas.
"We always try to go above and beyond for our customers," said Shaun Featherstone. "That includes finding new ways to give them the information they need when they need it."
Whether homeowners are looking for help with fencing, a new roof, driveway or garage conversion, Peterborough Improvements can help. To learn more, call (01733) 306022 or visit their website at www.peterboroughimprovements.co.uk
Shaun Featherstone
01733306022
https://www.peterboroughimprovements.co.uk
