1Trooper is Redefining Access Management with Brand New Features
1Trooper is now new with added features to tools. 1Trooper's SoD and IGA tools help firms automatically onboard and offboard employees with minimum effort. 1Trooper advanced SoD auditing system helps to identify risk and eventually it's sorted out. 1Trooper's Access certifications periodically evaluate the granted accesses and keep the firm safe and secured from both external and internal breaches.
New York, NY, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 1Trooper brings enhanced functionality, reliability and usability to its tools, and to keep users, both current and future, briefed on what’s new on tools. Identity Governance and Administration is one of the primary areas that thriving firms should focus on. 1Trooper introduces a few of their Access and Identity Management tools.
Segregation of Duties
1Trooper's SoD (Segregation of Duties) is a system of internal controls within an organization. Their SoD policies frontends the defense when protecting organizations against regulatory noncompliance and fraudulent activity. In addition, 1Trooper SoD ensures zero financial repercussions in client's organization by streamlining the access.
1Trooper tools automate the entire process of managing SoD. It analyzes every single account of organizations that has access to the applications and systems, identifies and reports financial risks across the roles, and provides ways to fix the issues. It also predicts the risks involved in user activity, shifts in responsibilities, and automatically resolves the conflicts periodically.
Why do firms need it?
1. Firm's enterprise is compliant with the regulatory standards
2. 1Trooper tools are simple to implement and manage
3. Reduces fraudulent access predicts the risks involved in user activity, shifts in responsibilities, and automatically resolves the conflicts periodically.
4. Automation of the entire process and provides a way to fix the issues efficiently
Key Features:
- Periodic account reviews for security audits
- Automated conflict identity and resolution
- Compatible with existing ERPs and systems
- Compliant with SOX, J-SOX, and BASEL
Automated User Provisioning and De-Provisioning
Automated user provisioning and de-provisioning are the main features of 1Trooper's identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Provisioning comes into play when an employee enters a company, shifts to a new branch or division. De-provisioning happens when an employee exits a company. By incorporating the our IAM solution directly to systems, unite the process of creating/updating/deleting user accounts with HR actions. User onboarding and off-boarding get easier.
Key Features:
- Effortlessly onboard and off-board employees: Create and maintain employees details, such as usernames, roles, and profiles, and automatically assign access permissions and user accounts based on predefined roles and flexible entitlement rules.
- Boost security and decrease cost: Prevent former employees from having continued online access, to eliminate the possibility of accounts sitting idle and at risk of being compromised.
Self-Service Access Request
A self-service access request emerges from individuals seeking access to an organization's resources. This often happens via emails, phone calls, or an IT service management ticketing system. Eventually, there would be a lack of audit trail and manual service of the request. 1Troopers Identity Management tool has provisions for both the online request process and fulfillment engine to streamline the service of access requests. An IDM platform that allows self-service access requests makes security and compliance easier through consistent enforcement and tracking of digital identities across the IT ecosystem.
Key Benefits:
- Automating access requests discards the human error risk factor and promotes the least privilege by flagging excessive access for requesters and approvers.
- Automated logging of access requests ensures the creation of accurate audit trail documentation for regulatory compliance purposes.
- Streamlining access requests expedites the approval/denial process based on recommendations and minimizes the approval time for low-risk access.
Access Certification
Access certification is critical to maintaining security, particularly in guarding against access violations that could lead to security breaches. Regularly scheduled access reviews ensure that users are assigned the minimum access necessary to do their jobs.
The frequency of access certification will depend largely on the organization and the frequency of its events triggered by new hires, transfers, promotions, or terminations. Periodic access recertification based on the organizational needs will ensure that internal employees do not aggregate access as they move throughout the organization and that both internal and external users do not retain access when their relationships with the organization end.
Key Benefits:
- Resolves security control challenges by automating the whole access review and audit process. Enables inspectors to approve, modify or revoke user access instantly.
- Presents insights into how, when, and if access is being used, which is crucial for business. Prevents ongoing user entitlement creep and potential SOD violation.
Contact
1TrooperContact
Sriram Chandran
+1-609-722-7777
https://1trooper.com
Sriram Chandran
+1-609-722-7777
https://1trooper.com
