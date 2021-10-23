InfoSec Institute Announces Russell McGuire as Chief Revenue Officer
McGuire appointed to accelerate the growth of leading cybersecurity education provider.
Madison, WI, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a market-leading cybersecurity education company, today announced the appointment of Russell McGuire as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Russell will oversee Infosec’s sales and revenue organization to drive profitable growth, execute Infosec’s go-to-market strategy and deliver customer value.
Russell brings over 15 years of experience leading high-growth sales organizations, with a well-established track record of building customer-first sales teams and sales operations expertise. Before joining Infosec, Russell served as vice president of sales at CloudBolt Software. In this role, Russell led Cloudbolt’s sales organization and achieved record growth in the cloud management space. Before CloudBolt, he served as the vice president of sales at BeyondTrust and helped establish the organization as a worldwide leader in the privileged access management space, resulting in a successful acquisition by Bomgar.
“We are thrilled to welcome Russell as we take this next step on the company’s growth trajectory,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “Joining at a time of exponential growth, Russell’s expertise and experience will be invaluable as we work toward our mission of equipping individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime.”
“I’m excited to join the Infosec team at such a pivotal time for both the company and the cybersecurity industry. This comprehensive look across the organization’s go-to-market strategy will allow us to better serve clients and deliver on the company’s mission. I look forward to connecting with Infosec’s many partners and clients as we continue to grow the company and serve the cybersecurity community,” said Russell McGuire, chief revenue officer at Infosec.
Year-to-date Infosec has achieved a 103% net revenue retention rate in 2021, reflecting overall client loyalty and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 68 - considered excellent by global NPS standards. The company has also received many awards for its online training platforms, Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ and announced several strategic industry alliances with organizations like Microsoft and Coursera.
To learn more about Infosec, visit https://infosecinstitute.com/.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
