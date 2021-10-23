Chris Higgins Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Vice President, Customer Service
Phoenix, AZ, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the addition of Chris Higgins as Vice President, Customer Service. In this position, Higgins will be responsible for the management of all aspects of the company’s customer support department, as well as for developing new strategies and initiatives to maintain the highest levels of customer satisfaction possible.
“Chris is an outstanding addition to the Telgian Fire Safety team,” says company President Larry Lacefield. “His ability to identify short- and long-term goals, combined with his strategic, results oriented approach to improving customer relationships, satisfaction and response time, make him an incredible asset to our rapidly growing company.”
With more than 29 years of experience, Higgins specializes in team building and leadership development, maximizing the use of employee engagement strategies. These initiatives result in high performance teams, a strong organizational culture and exceptional customer service, driving both employee and customer satisfaction to new levels.
Previously, Higgins has worked with multiple global customer care and technology companies, providing tech-enabled and human assisted digital solutions. Higgins was directly responsible for daily oversight of 300+ employee teams and achieving targeted client deliverables.
A US Navy veteran, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with Navy accredited courses from Texas Tech University. And, in addition to his position at Telgian Fire Safety, Higgins is also lifetime member of AMVETS Post IL 14.
About Telgian Fire Safety
Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative fire safety solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian Fire Safety’s expertise includes testing, inspections, maintenance and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm Monitoring.
The company specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. Telgian Fire Safety services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting.
“Chris is an outstanding addition to the Telgian Fire Safety team,” says company President Larry Lacefield. “His ability to identify short- and long-term goals, combined with his strategic, results oriented approach to improving customer relationships, satisfaction and response time, make him an incredible asset to our rapidly growing company.”
With more than 29 years of experience, Higgins specializes in team building and leadership development, maximizing the use of employee engagement strategies. These initiatives result in high performance teams, a strong organizational culture and exceptional customer service, driving both employee and customer satisfaction to new levels.
Previously, Higgins has worked with multiple global customer care and technology companies, providing tech-enabled and human assisted digital solutions. Higgins was directly responsible for daily oversight of 300+ employee teams and achieving targeted client deliverables.
A US Navy veteran, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with Navy accredited courses from Texas Tech University. And, in addition to his position at Telgian Fire Safety, Higgins is also lifetime member of AMVETS Post IL 14.
About Telgian Fire Safety
Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative fire safety solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian Fire Safety’s expertise includes testing, inspections, maintenance and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm Monitoring.
The company specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. Telgian Fire Safety services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting.
Contact
TelgianContact
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Categories