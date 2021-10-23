Mac Benji Has Been Trending Since She Released Her New Hit Single, Doe N Da Pot
Doe N Da Pot has gained over 100,000 listeners within two months; Mac Benji is now shooting for the billboard charts.
Dallas, TX, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- https://youtu.be/miMOHLq0g4w
Mac Benji has finally released her new single, "Doe N Da Pot." She has targeted over 100k new listeners in the last 2 months. According to one of the hottest bloggers, "this is 50," she's one of the best female artists in Dallas, TX.
Teodoris Mcmath goes by her stage name Mac Benji, a female artist from Dallas, Texas. She was born May 14, 1992 to Charlene Mcmath out of New Orleans, and Teodoro Espada out of Puerto Rico who is now deceased. She is known for her entrepreneurship in the company, Getting Benji Money Ent. With her many experiences in the music industry, she grew into a song writer, promoter, producer and recording artist. She lost three love ones from a tragic situation on January 16, 2016. Her little sister and two nieces. This incident created a huge impact. However, she didn’t let it stop her, instead she pushed harder. Mac Benji loves to give to the community and help out those in need as much as possible, simply because she knows what it’s like to be at the bottom. She’s also a great leader and mentor to younger generations. Mac Benji invented and invested in her own brand with the help of her fiance's support, Mac Dess who is also an R&B artist.
Mac Benji has traveled from Dallas to other states and cities for shows, hosting, etc. She’s an open minded individual who enjoys making versatile music for all races and cultures. She is known for the following songs: “O God” and "Last Year of 2016." Mac Benji's biggest pet peeve is getting her visuals going, which is currently in the works. Mac Benji has two major features including Ace Hood and Young Dolph; she’s currently pushing along with the rest of her projects. She plans to keep her drive and ambition pushing without a limit. She states, “Thanks to my number one fans and one and only mother for all the love and support, I will forever strive to the top and no one can stop me.”
Mac Benji's latest performance: https://www.facebook.com/1952272528366244/posts/3065810010345818/
