Families of World War II Veterans Holds 2021 Fundraising Golf Tournament
Frisco, TX, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Families of World War II Veterans will hold its annual golf tournament and fundraising event on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the award-winning Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, the former home of the renowned AT&T Byron Nelson tournament.
This year's tournament is presented by MetLife and Qualbe Marketing Group, and proceeds go toward the Families of World War II Veterans scholarship fund. This fund annually awards scholarships to students pursuing an undergraduate degree at the college of their choice. To receive the scholarship, applicants must detail the historical significance of World War II and what the lessons and events of the war mean to them. Academic standing and financial need are also considered when selecting recipients.
A raffle will follow the tournament, including a grand prize of the ultimate trip back in time to historic London and the chance to experience the monumental Churchill War Rooms.
The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to create scholarship opportunities for college-bound or continuing college students across the United States who demonstrate academic achievement and financial need. The organization strives to educate future generations about the significance of World War II and honor and preserve the legacies of its heroes.
Families of World War II Veterans was founded by Barbara Fasola, CEO of Frisco-based Careington International Corporation. Fasola was inspired to create Families of World War II Veterans in honor of her father, a World War II veteran who served in the South Pacific. Careington continues its tradition of supporting the organization and will host the annual fundraiser. Other major sponsors this year include Careington affiliate company DialCare, UnitedHealthcare, Axia Strategies, Inc, Aetna, Special Insurance Services, GEHA Solutions, Brown & Brown Insurance, HealthMarkets and more. A complete list of sponsors can be found on the Families of World War II Veterans website.
To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans and its mission, become a part of the community or contribute to the scholarship fund, please visit www.familiesww2veterans.org.
About Families of World War II Veterans
Families of World War II Veterans is a worldwide non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the historical lessons of World War II are not forgotten. The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to educate a new generation about World War II and its historical significance, to preserve the legacy of the heroes of this war and those dedicated to the war effort and to honor veterans' sacrifices by creating scholarship opportunities. To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans or for details on how you can donate to help support this charity's cause and create scholarship opportunities, visit our online community. Families of World War II veterans is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization.
Contact
Jamie Saunders
(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902
www.careington.com
