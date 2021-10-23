Adams Property Group Brings Grand Oaks Retail to Life
New and Convenient Shopping Center in West Ashley is Open for Business
Charleston, SC, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 41 Grand Oaks Boulevard in Charleston, SC is now home to Starbucks along with Luxia Nails, Nikita Hair and Tropical Smoothie Café. The opening concludes over two years of planning and development by Adams Property Group, in an effort to provide the community of West Ashley with more convenient retail options.
Located just off of Bees Ferry Road near the West Ashley Circle, this location is ideal for anyone living in the nearby neighborhoods and perfect for others driving through town who need a coffee or quick bite to eat, or even some pampering at one of the salons. The anchor tenant, Starbucks, is full service and offers customers a drive-thru option. Please visit and make these new tenants feel welcome.
The property is managed by Adams Property Group, a commercial real estate investment company based in Charleston, SC. Casey Lowery of Adams Property Group handled the leasing for the Landlord, an affiliate of Adams Property Group. Tenant representatives involved were: Scott Adams and George Wilson of Adams Wilson Development, LLC representing Starbucks; Vitre Stephens of Avison Young representing Nikita Hair; Jeffrey Yurfest of The Shopping Center Group representing Tropical Smoothie Cafe; and NAI Charleston representing Luxia Nails.
Founded in 2008, Adams Property Group is committed to excellence in all aspects of commercial real estate. The company continues to support the communities they serve through innovative operating experience, efficiency, and solid relationships. For more information, visit adamspropgroup.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Diana Anderson at danderson@adamspropgroup.com.
Located just off of Bees Ferry Road near the West Ashley Circle, this location is ideal for anyone living in the nearby neighborhoods and perfect for others driving through town who need a coffee or quick bite to eat, or even some pampering at one of the salons. The anchor tenant, Starbucks, is full service and offers customers a drive-thru option. Please visit and make these new tenants feel welcome.
The property is managed by Adams Property Group, a commercial real estate investment company based in Charleston, SC. Casey Lowery of Adams Property Group handled the leasing for the Landlord, an affiliate of Adams Property Group. Tenant representatives involved were: Scott Adams and George Wilson of Adams Wilson Development, LLC representing Starbucks; Vitre Stephens of Avison Young representing Nikita Hair; Jeffrey Yurfest of The Shopping Center Group representing Tropical Smoothie Cafe; and NAI Charleston representing Luxia Nails.
Founded in 2008, Adams Property Group is committed to excellence in all aspects of commercial real estate. The company continues to support the communities they serve through innovative operating experience, efficiency, and solid relationships. For more information, visit adamspropgroup.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Diana Anderson at danderson@adamspropgroup.com.
Contact
Adams Property GroupContact
Diana Anderson
661-644-6622
https://www.adamspropgroup.com
Diana Anderson
661-644-6622
https://www.adamspropgroup.com
Categories