Landlord Tech Raises Seed Funding
The growing challenges that property owners and managers continue to face in residential real estate are finally being addressed. Landlord Tech has partnered with Capital Eleven and StateDotO to bring world-changing ideas to the market.
Boise, ID, October 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Landlord Tech, a PropTech business focused on software products improving efficiency and process in property management, today announced it raised a seven-figure seed investment from Capital Eleven and StageDotO.
Landlord Tech launched its first software as a service product, OurPetPolicy, in 2021. The tool delivers a comprehensive solution for owners to manage tenants with pets, emotional support animals, and service animals. In addition to managing the process, OurPetPolicy provides technology to reduce fraudulent emotional and service animal requests. The dashboard in the tool allows both owners and managers to have quick access to a complete view of the animal and pet occupancy in their properties, making unauthorized animals easy to identify. Furthermore, OurPetPolicy brings more visibility into property data with analytics that helps owners and managers save money, reduce damage, and establish better landlord-tenant relationships.
“Property occupancy of pets and animals has significantly increased in the past 2 years and our SaaS product allows our customers to manage this efficiently while minimizing the associated risk,” said Logan Miller, Co-Founder, Landlord Tech.
“Landlord Tech’s solution for property owners is an elegant and streamlined solution for pet policies that works not only for landlords but for renters, neighbors, and property managers,” said Mike Self, Managing Partner, Co-Founder, StageDotO. “We are excited to be an early-stage venture capital partner with Landlord Tech as it fits well within our portfolio. OurPetPolicy directly addresses a growing challenge with property management that is typically ignored. The financial implications are just too big for multi-family investors to ignore,” said Travis Hawkes, Managing Partner, Capital Eleven.
About Capital Eleven
Capital Eleven is an investment firm specializing in private equity, early-stage venture capital, and real estate development, based in Meridian, Idaho, with investments throughout the US. The firm invests in people with passion, projects with vision, and partners with investors and entrepreneurs that share the same values of excellence, grit, and doing what’s right. Capital Eleven is focused on early-stage software companies, commercial real estate development, and high-growth private equity opportunities.
About StageDotO
StageDotO is an early-stage investment fund that identifies pre-Series A companies with energetic entrepreneurs driven by world-changing ideas. StageDotO aims to add eight to ten such companies to its portfolio every two years. StageDotO is founded by a partnership team led by a proven entrepreneur of 5 successful startups and small-cap hedge fund manager that generated top-quartile returns over more than 10 years. StageDotO leverages its expertise to help entrepreneurs build successful companies by actively lending 40+ years of startup and investing experience to day-to-day operations.
About Landlord Tech
Landlord Tech is a Boise, Idaho-based technology company focused on products in the PropTech space. We focus on solving problems for property managers and owners through technology and automation. Our goal is to provide business intelligence and tools to help our customers make better decisions.
Landlord Tech launched its first software as a service product, OurPetPolicy, in 2021. The tool delivers a comprehensive solution for owners to manage tenants with pets, emotional support animals, and service animals. In addition to managing the process, OurPetPolicy provides technology to reduce fraudulent emotional and service animal requests. The dashboard in the tool allows both owners and managers to have quick access to a complete view of the animal and pet occupancy in their properties, making unauthorized animals easy to identify. Furthermore, OurPetPolicy brings more visibility into property data with analytics that helps owners and managers save money, reduce damage, and establish better landlord-tenant relationships.
“Property occupancy of pets and animals has significantly increased in the past 2 years and our SaaS product allows our customers to manage this efficiently while minimizing the associated risk,” said Logan Miller, Co-Founder, Landlord Tech.
“Landlord Tech’s solution for property owners is an elegant and streamlined solution for pet policies that works not only for landlords but for renters, neighbors, and property managers,” said Mike Self, Managing Partner, Co-Founder, StageDotO. “We are excited to be an early-stage venture capital partner with Landlord Tech as it fits well within our portfolio. OurPetPolicy directly addresses a growing challenge with property management that is typically ignored. The financial implications are just too big for multi-family investors to ignore,” said Travis Hawkes, Managing Partner, Capital Eleven.
About Capital Eleven
Capital Eleven is an investment firm specializing in private equity, early-stage venture capital, and real estate development, based in Meridian, Idaho, with investments throughout the US. The firm invests in people with passion, projects with vision, and partners with investors and entrepreneurs that share the same values of excellence, grit, and doing what’s right. Capital Eleven is focused on early-stage software companies, commercial real estate development, and high-growth private equity opportunities.
About StageDotO
StageDotO is an early-stage investment fund that identifies pre-Series A companies with energetic entrepreneurs driven by world-changing ideas. StageDotO aims to add eight to ten such companies to its portfolio every two years. StageDotO is founded by a partnership team led by a proven entrepreneur of 5 successful startups and small-cap hedge fund manager that generated top-quartile returns over more than 10 years. StageDotO leverages its expertise to help entrepreneurs build successful companies by actively lending 40+ years of startup and investing experience to day-to-day operations.
About Landlord Tech
Landlord Tech is a Boise, Idaho-based technology company focused on products in the PropTech space. We focus on solving problems for property managers and owners through technology and automation. Our goal is to provide business intelligence and tools to help our customers make better decisions.
Contact
Landlord TechContact
Logan Miller
(208) 906-8886
ourpetpolicy.com
Logan Miller
(208) 906-8886
ourpetpolicy.com
Categories