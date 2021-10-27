"Within The Chamber" - A Tribute to Houdini – Halloween Special
On Friday 29th October 2021, International Magical Entertainers, Brain Rolé & Lola Palmer will pay tribute to Harry Houdini who passed on 31st October 1926 with a special show "Within The Chamber."
Valletta, Malta, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday 29th October, International Magical Entertainers, Brain Rolé & Lola Palmer will pay tribute to Harry Houdini who passed on 31st October 1926. The show will be streamed live via Zoom from The Chamber of Mysteries Theatre located on the mystical island of Malta.
Harry Houdini was twice President of The Society of American Magicians. The Show, in collaboration with the Society of American International Assembly, will be hosted by Anthony Darkstone, The Assembly President. The S.A.M was highly influential is getting the US Postal service to create a commemorative Houdini Stamp.
The show will feature a world famous Houdini illusion that is an impossible escape.
Along with that effect, there will be a spooky levitation and an even spookier Spirit Cabinet involving a mysterious lady bound hand and foot who communicates with a past Medium.
Suitable for ages 12 and upwards. Show times & the Zoom link can be obtained via: https://www.chamberofmysteries.com/halloween2021/
There is no charge to attend but donations in any currency are accepted and will be in aid of Noah's Ark, an Animal Charity in Malta. Donations may be made directly via Paypal by visiting the following link: https://www.noahsarkmalta.org/donations.htm
NB: The show is for entertainment purposes only & makes no claims of special or paranormal powers.
