Samsun & Necole Awarded Contract for Andersson Windows and Doors Ltd.
Samsun & Necole increases its customer-base by welcoming Andersson Windows and Doors Ltd. to their growing list of customers.
Toronto, Canada, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Samsun & Necole is proud to welcome Andersson Windows and Doors Ltd. to their growing list of customers. The company has trusted Samsun & Necole with a 2-year contract to provide expert tax advice, professional accounting services and payroll services to their 120 employees. Andersson Windows and Doors Ltd. is the latest of 90 companies across Ontario to trust Samsun & Necole with their financial services.
"We are proud to help grow Andersson Windows and Doors by offering this family-owned company by helping with heir finances, allowing them to focus on client satisfaction," said Barbara Necole, managing partner of the company.
Andersson Windows and Doors Ltd. has been providing quality renovation services to residents of Simcoe Country for more than 50 years, providing fashionable and modern door frames and windows. The company is continuing to grow their customer base as more and more families are adopting to establish their home outside of Toronto.
"We are thankful to Samsun & Necole to provide us with quality financial services," said Richard Andersson, owner of Andersson Windows and Doors Ltd.
Samsun & Necole is a provincial leader in financial and management consulting. With offices in Toronto, Canada, Samsun & Necole combines years of industry knowledge with specialized expertise in accounting, finances, risk management and investment. The firm has highly skilled professionals who work with clients to optimize businesses, improve their revenues and risk profile, and achieve their financial goals.
For more information, contact Barbara Necole
Email: bnecole@samsunnecole.com
