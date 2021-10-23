Preston Adams Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Realtor, Samuel "Preston" Adams Joins the University Park, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group.
Sarasota, FL, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Samuel “Preston” Adams has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Realtor in the University Park office. He brings three decades of residential and commercial real estate experience, serving in Denver, Colorado, with Marcus & Millichap, Moore Company Realty, and Vanschaack Real Estate.
Adams knew RE/MAX founder Dave Liniger when Liniger launched RE/MAX in Denver in 1973 with Gail Main, who later became Gail Liniger. He became impressed with RE/MAX’s success, growth, branding and professionalism, and was eager to join RE/MAX Alliance Group when the opportunity arose.
Adams has a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance and Marketing from the University of Cincinnati, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Southern California. His graduate work in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics prepared him to successfully serve buyers and sellers of both residential and income-producing properties.
Throughout the 1990s into the 2000s, Adams was licensed as a Certified General Appraiser for lender loan approvals of all property types, including commercial real estate, with no upper dollar limits. He is also currently licensed as a Community Association Manager (LCAM).
He a member of Sons of the American Revolution (SAR); Founders and Patriots of America; and the Tabernacle Church in Sarasota, where he serves on the financial board. He enjoys golf, sports, boating, sailing and technology.
The University Park office is located at 8037 Cooper Creek Boulevard. Adams can be reached at (941) 267-7777 or PrestonAdams.Realtor@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Categories