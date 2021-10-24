PeddleWeb Announces Digital Marketing Services for E-Commerce Websites
Over the last few years, the e-commerce industry has witnessed phenomenal growth and has become a highly competitive space. With robust growth projections and the entry of new players, the competition will intensify. A unique brand value, a strong online presence, and a good SEO rank will be extremely crucial for an e-commerce company’s success.
Ahmedabad, India, October 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PeddleWeb, one of India’s fastest-growing digital marketing services providers, announced customized digital marketing services for e-commerce websites.
With its new offering, PeddleWeb looks forward to providing the best-in-class professional SEO services and digital marketing services to its e-commerce clients. As part of its digital marketing services for the e-commerce industry, PeddleWeb will take care of the following:
comprehensive requirement analysis
website audit & keyword analysis
brand management
on-page and off-page optimization
paid marketing
social media marketing
Speaking on the digital marketing services for e-commerce websites, the company’s spokesperson said, “At PeddleWeb, we are excited to offer digital marketing services for e-commerce businesses. Under this, we will be working closely with e-tailers and provide them with the entire range of digital marketing services to boost their online presence and drive traffic to their e-commerce website.”
The executive further added, “Our e-commerce digital marketing solutions are designed to provide our clients with the desired results that will boost their business growth. The e-commerce marketing team will also work proactively to increase our client’s website traffic.”
The company uses a six-prong approach to promote the online presence of its e-commerce client. PeddleWeb’s digital marketing team will undertake the digital marketing process for eCommerce business by differentiating the product segment and curating a plan to promote brand recognition based on the results.
They will execute a competitor analysis to understand the e-commerce platform’s strengths and weaknesses. This will enable the team to identify and apply specific tactics to increase traffic and customer interactions. Next, it will gather the requirements to set agendas for leveraging customer engagement and maximizing visibility on the eCommerce platform.
After that, the digital marketing team will design a blueprint as per the determined strategies to enhance the searchability and visibility of the eCommerce website. The team will curate precise strategies to maintain higher search engine positioning for the website.
Each team will be assigned specific digital marketing activities such as SEO, social media management, online reputation management, etc. The professionals will diligently perform the activities and work towards achieving the desired results. After carrying out the crucial activities, the team will analyze the performance and measure the results.
About PeddleWeb
PeddleWeb is a reputable digital marketing company in Ahmedabad. The firm has a team of experienced and dedicated professionals who can create high-quality digital marketing strategies for e-commerce websites. The company has designed its e-commerce digital marketing solutions to generate high traffic to e-commerce websites and boost sales and revenues.
PeddleWeb Contact Details:
Address:
501- 503, Binori B Square 1,
Nr. Neptune House,
Bopal Ambli Road,
Ahmedabad – 380058, Gujarat, India
